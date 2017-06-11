Share This Post

IndyCar: Will Power victorious at Texas Motor Speedway

Will Power, driver of the #12 Verizon Team Penske IndyCar Chevrolet V6, celebrates his victory Saturday June 10, 2017, after winning Saturday's Verizon IndyCar Series race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Phillip Abbott/LAT for Chevy Racing)

FROM INDYCAR.COM

FORT WORTH, Texas – By the stat book, Will Power’s 180 laps led and win in the Rainguard Water Sealers 600 may seem mundane. But to anyone who watches it was anything but, as Power claimed his 31st career Indy car win and second at Texas Motor Speedway.

Power (No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet) led Chip Ganassi Racing’s Tony Kanaan (No. 10 NTT Data Honda) and teammate Simon Pagenaud (No. 1 DXC Technology Chevrolet) to the checkered flag in the ninth race of the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season. But not without lots of drama leading to the race finish under caution.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

