IndyCar: Will Power wins IndyCar Grand Prix

FROM INDYCAR.COM

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – Will Power moved past another pair of Team Penske greats when he won today’s INDYCAR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Making his 175th career Indy car start, Power crossed the finish line in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet 5.283 seconds ahead of Scott Dixon to collect win No. 30 of his 13-year career. It breaks a tie with current teammate Helio Castroneves and retired Team Penske legend Rick Mears for 11th place on the all-time win list.

