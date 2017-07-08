IndyCar: Will Power wins Iowa pole

CHEVROLET PRESS RELEASE

NEWTON, IOWA - Will Power won the Verizon P1 Pole Award for Sunday’s Iowa Corn 300 for the Verizon IndyCar Series at Iowa Speedway. It is the fourth pole of the 2017 season for the driver of the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet. The pole is the 48th of Power’s INDYCAR career placing him fifth all-time for the series, and is Power’s second pole at Iowa Speedway with his first coming in 2010.

With a two-lap speed average of 185.210 mph, the 2014 series champion will lead the field to the green flag for the fourth time this season.This is the seventh pole for Chevrolet in 2017.

Starting alongside Power for the Iowa Corn 300 will be Team Chevy driver JR Hildebrand wheeling the No. 21 Fuzzy’s Ultra Premium Vodka Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet.

Row Two showcases one Team Penske Chevrolet and one Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet as well. Helio Castroneves will start the No. 3 Hitachi Chevrolet from the third position on the grid. Ed Carpenter turned in the fourth quickest time and sped to secure the fourth starting spot in the No. 20 Fuzzy’s Ultra Premium Chevrolet.