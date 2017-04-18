IndyCar: Zach Veach in for J.R. Hildebrand at Barber Motorsports Park
Zach Veach, a six-time race winner in Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires competition, will make his Verizon IndyCar Series debut this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park as a substitute driver for injured JR Hildebrand.
Ed Carpenter Racing announced today that Veach, the 22-year-old from Stockdale, Ohio, will fill in for Hildebrand in the No. 21 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet at the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama presented by America’s First.