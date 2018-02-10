Iowa Speedway gets new president

By AMANDA VINCENT

David Hyatt replaces Jimmy Small as the president of the NASCAR-owned Iowa Speedway in Newton, according to an announcement from NASCAR on Thursday.

Small remains with NASCAR as Senior Director of International Business Development, based in the sanctioning-body’s Los Angeles office. He became the Iowa Speedway President when NASCAR purchased the track in late 2013, becoming the youngest president at a major U.S. racing facility at the age of 28.

Hyatt has worked in motorsports for almost 30 years, most recently serving as President of and Executive Producer at Motor Racing Network. He also was founder of the first NASCAR.com.

“I am honored to join the Iowa Speedway team and build upon the momentum this talented group of people have established,” Hyatt said, as quoted by the Newton Daily News. “There is a great passion for motorsports in Iowa and we will continue fueling that passion while showcasing The Fastest Short Track on the Planet.”

Iowa Speedway opened in 2017 and hosts two of NASCAR’s national series — the Xfinity and Camping World Truck series — and the Verizon IndyCar Series.

