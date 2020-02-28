Is a NASCAR driving career for you?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 23: William Byron, driver of the #24 Axalta Chevrolet, battles Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, during the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on February 23, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

Most petrol heads have had more than a few dreams about becoming a pro driver. One of the most appealing ambitions is securing a name in the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing.

The adrenaline-fueled world of NASCAR is the goal of many drivers, but is it a feasible career to consider? While it’s certainly not easy and the competition is fierce, there are routes into the sport. It can be a very expensive career indeed, but you can be sure that not many big-name drivers are paying for their cars and repairs out of their own pocket.

So if they can do it, then you can too. If you dream of winning the Daytona 500 (and the big cash prize), here are some tips that might turn those dreams into a reality.

Start with the Kart



Your first job is to become a better driver as well as a better sport’s driver. The two things can be very different. That’s why you’re going to need to start at the go-kart track. This is where everyone begins because it will teach you a lot about speed and the strategy of racing. As you get better and better, you can start competing in local tournaments. Go-karts are the breeding grounds for NASCAR pros, and you can start at any age.

Going Amateur



Once you’ve graduated to real cars, you’ll need to start entering amateur race events. The competition level will soon highlight your skill level. If you’re winning, you’re good. If you’re not winning, you need more practice time. You might find at this stage that stock cars aren’t for you and that you’d prefer a different type of racing. If not, this is where you’ll start to build your name, and you can earn some good chunks of change too.

Start Competing (all the time)



It’s a good job you love being behind the wheel because you’re going to be spending a lot of time there. You now need to compete in as many local races, tournaments, and competitions as possible, slowly building up your name and your reputation. You’ll need to make sure you have a steady stream of aftermarket car parts coming from suppliers like Sport Compact Warehouse so that you never miss a race due to a broken down vehicle. It’s at this stage that you need to start looking far more seriously at your driving and treating it as a career.

Watch, Listen, Learn



Sports players of every type need to practice, but they also need to learn. Nobody gets better without watching and listening to their peers and those that have more experience. Watch every race, and the closer you can get to the action, the better. Go to local events even if you’re not driving that weekend. Speak to people in the pits, other drivers, and even those stern-faced officials.

Under the Hood



You might be a devil behind the wheel, but it’s always smart to learn about the mechanical side of things too. If you don’t know how your engine works, how are you going to push it as far and as fast as it can go? Sign up for a local mechanics course at your local college and you’ll start to see just how an understanding of the fundamentals will make you a better driver.

After that, all you need to do is race. You should consider signing up for a racing school, but if you’ve got yourself a name already, then the goal is going to be finding sponsors. NASCAR can be an expensive game, and you don’t want to spend your winnings on your own car to race. Get good, get better, drive faster, and find those sponsors.

If it all sounds like too much work, then don’t panic. You can always become an Uber driver instead.