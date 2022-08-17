Is ceramic coating used in NASCAR?

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – AUGUST 14: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, William Byron, driver of the #24 Liberty University Chevrolet, and Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Freight Toyota, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway on August 14, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

For years, part of the appeal of motorsport has been the introduction and usage of new technologies on vehicles. Many techs come along, are tried out, and are quickly dismissed for lack of quality. Others come along and make a huge impression and stick around forever. For many vehicle owners today, the use of ceramic coating has become commonplace. Yet is this a feature that is used within motorsport events like NASCAR?

Look around the US, and you can find ceramic coating specialists everywhere you look. For those in Denver, for example, you can easily locate service providers offering ceramic coating Wheat Ridge CO – there are also major firms such as Zircotec. Zircotec is among the most recognized providers of ceramic coating in the motorsport industry. Indeed, they have helped with the ceramic coating on some of the biggest teams within motorsport.

They have been seen on vehicles in everything from Formula 1 racing to NASCAR, World Rally events, and even Le Mans. With that in mind, then, are you going to see ceramic coating by the likes of Zircotec being used on NASCAR vehicles today?

The simple answer is yes. The vehicles today within NASCAR are commonly covered using ceramic coating. This helps to provide many benefits to the driver. For one, it acts as a tremendous thermal barrier. This can make driving in more extreme climates and environments easier for drivers. Indeed, NASCAR drivers who are driving within the baking heat that can envelope many of the tracks find the ceramic coating helps to keep driving bearable and comfortable throughout.

Does ceramic coating make the vehicle heavier, though?

In racing, especially in NASCAR, a vehicle must be nimble and agile. It needs to nip around bends and overtake other vehicles without losing balance and control. Most importantly, though, vehicles need to feel balanced regarding their weight. Thankfully, the use of ceramic coating is lightweight and thus is unlikely to ever really cause any noticeable difference in the weight of the vehicle.

NASCAR has always been a motorsport field that believes in innovation and being out there with changes. The use of ceramic coating has been in the sport for a long time. Companies like Zircotec have been around for some time, with other competitors entering the field to offer a similar standard.

Innovations like ceramic coating are vital to ensure that drivers can handle the intensity of the conditions created in the driver’s seat. Being able to focus and stay concentrated from one moment to the next is vital for any driver within NASCAR. Therefore, knowing that the vehicle is not going to become an uncomfortable hotbox is a vital piece of information.

Ceramic coating in NASCAR, then, has been around for a long time, and it will likely remain in use until another innovation can better it. It is these innovations that make all the difference, which is why ceramic coating should never be seen as a permanent fixture. As of today, though, ceramic coating is a common feature on NASCAR vehicles.