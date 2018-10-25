Jeb Burton plans double-duty at Martinsville

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jeb Burton plans to pull NASCAR double-duty in his home state of Virginia this weekend at Martinsville Speedway, driving the No. 51 Ford for Rick Ware Racing in Sunday’s First Data 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race and the No. 30 Toyota for On Sport Motorsports in Saturday’s Texas Roadhouse 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race.

Burton will have to qualify on time for the Truck Series race, as there are 35 entrants on the entry list for the 32-truck race.

“It is always exciting for me to race at my home track of Martinsville Speedway,” Burton said. “I have always run good there and have had good success in the Truck Series at the track. I like running with a smaller new team like On Point Motorsports and focus on going out there and showing everyone what we can do. On Point Motorsports has been impressive in their first couple races and we look forward to being even more impressive at Martinsville.”

Burton has made six Truck Series starts at Martinsville. He finished third there twice in 2013.

“We are looking forward to Jeb piloting our No. 30 Toyota Tundra at the legendary Martinsville Speedway,” On Point Motorsports Manager Steven Lane said. “Jeb has had some strong runs at Martinsville, and his Virginia roots make it the ideal place for us to showcase what we can do as a young organization.”

If Burton makes both Martinsville races this weekend, they’ll be the first races in which he has competed in both series in 2018. He last raced in the Cup Series in 2016 and last competed in the Truck Series in 2017. He has made three NASCAR national-level starts these year, in the Xfinity Series for Richard Childress Racing.

In all, Burton has made 30-career starts in the Cup Series, to date, resulting in a best finish of 27th at Martinsville in 2015. He has 51-career starts in the Truck Series, resulting in a win at Texas Motor Speedway in 2013, seven top-fives and 19 top-10 finishes.

