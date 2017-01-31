Jeff Gordon joins elite company with Rolex 24 win

By AMANDA VINCENT

By being a part of the Wayne Taylor Racing team that won the Rolex 24 at Daytona at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Sunday, four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon became only the fourth driver to win the two biggest marquee events at DIS — the Rolex 24 and the Daytona 500. The other three drivers in the exclusive club include Mario Andretti, A.J. Foyt and current full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver for Chip Ganassi Racing Jamie McMurray.

“This is very surreal to me, this whole experience and moment, to have this on my resume. It’s a very elite group that’s won the Daytona 500 and the Rolex 24 together,” Gordon said. “That’s something I’m very, very proud of.”

Also worth noting — all four drivers also have been victorious at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with Gordon and McMurray claiming Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series wins and Foyt and Andretti claiming wins in the Indianapolis 500.

While Gordon and his No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi team took the overall Rolex 24 victory on Sunday, NASCAR owner Chip Ganassi’s No. 66 Ford team took the GTLM class win.

McMurray, who drives for CGR in the NASCAR Cup Series, tweeted congratulations to his Ganassi teammates.

Gordon also received congratulations from his fellow-NASCAR driver and Rolex 24 winner.

“Congrats to @JeffGordonWeb on the @Rolex24Hours win. Now a party of four drivers to have won #Daytona500 and #Rolex24!!!” McMurray tweeted.

McMurray and NASCAR Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Kyle Larson were a part of the 2015 Rolex 24 race-winning team.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)