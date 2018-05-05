Jim Cassidy leaves NASCAR

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jim Cassidy, who had been with NASCAR since 2000, has left the racing sanctioning body after just over three months on the job of Chief International Officer.

“I’ve enjoyed a very rewarding career with NASCAR for nearly two decades. But now is time for a change and to pursue new opportunities. I hold the France family and the sport in the highest regard. All the best to my NASCAR family moving forward,” Cassidy (@JFCassidy) tweeted Friday.

Cassidy was named to the position of Chief International Officer on Jan. 30. He previously held the position of NASCAR Vice President of Operations, a position to which he was named in 2014.

“Jim Cassidy has spearheaded a number of key initiatives throughout his time with the sanctioning body,” read a statement from NASCAR. “We thank him for his many years of outstanding contributions and wish him well in all future endeavors.”

As the Chief International Officer, Cassidy oversaw NASCAR’s international series — the Pinty’s Series in Canada, the PEAK Mexico Series and the Whelen Euro Series.

NASCAR has not announced his replacement.

Prior to joining NASCAR, Cassidy represented the racing sanctioning body as a partner in the Miller, Cassidy, Larroca and Lewin law firm in Washington, D.C.

