Jim France 2018 recipient of Myers Brothers Award

By AMANDA VINCENT

Yearly NASCAR award distribution in Las Vegas began Wednesday with the Myers Brothers Awards program. The big award of the program, the Myers Brothers Award, went to NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France.

The Myers Brothers Award has been presented yearly since 1958 to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to stock car racing. It is named after racing brothers Billy and Bobby Myers, and the yearly recipient of the award is selected by a vote by National Motorsports Press Association membership.

“Thank you to the NMPA,” France said during his acceptance speech. “In the summer between 1950 and 1951, I grew up in the pits at Bowman Gray Stadium with Billy and Bobby racing there every weekend. At 11 years old, Billy Myers was my favorite driver and he carried the number 4 on the sides of his race car so that became my favorite number. To receive this honor in their names is very special.”

France became NASCAR Chairman and CEO in August, after the arrest of nephew Brian France for DWI and drug possession. Previously, Jim France was an advisor to Brian France, in addition to administrative duties within NASCAR, International Speedway Corporation and IMSA.

“I’ve had the opportunity the last part of this season to spend a lot of time again in the garage area and the pits of our racing series,” Jim France said. “To pass on an observation, from the 1950’s pits at Bowman Gray Stadium to the Monster Energy Series pits of 2018, the NASCAR spirit and the competitive spirit of the drivers and teams is alive and well and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Jim France has been involved in NASCAR in some capacity for nearly 60 years, beginning in race ticket, program and concession sales as a 14 year old in 1959.

Several other awards also were presented during the Wednesday award program. New Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano was recognized with the presentation of the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company Award and Sunoco Diamond Performance Award. Also, his sponsor, Shell Pennzoil, was recognized with the Champion Sponsor Award and his crew chief, Todd Gordon, with the Champion Crew Chief Award.

Honors for Logano’s No. 22 Team Penske Ford team will continue Thursday evening during the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards banquet at The Wynn Las Vegas

Other awards presented during the Myers Brothers Awards program Wednesday included:

Sunoco Rookie of the Year — William Byron

Buddy Shuman Award — Grant Lynch

NASCAR Marketing Achievement Award — Mobil 1

American Ethanol Green Flag Restart Award — Kevin Harvick

Busch Pole Award — Kurt Busch

MAHLE Clevite Engine Builder of the Year Award — Doug Yates (Roush Yates Engines)

Mechanix Wear Most Valuable Pit Crew Award — No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team (Kyle Busch)

Mobil 1 Driver of the Year Award — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

MOOG Go the Extra Mike Crew Chief of the Year Award — Adam Stevens (Kyle Busch)

