Jimmie Johnson notches third runner-up finish in Rolex 24

Photo courtesy of Jimmie Johnson (second from right), via Twitter

By AMANDA VINCENT

Recently retired seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson’s No. 48 Action Express Racing Cadillac team finished second to the The No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura team in the Rolex 24 at Daytona 24-hour IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race on the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course on Sunday. The No. 10 team’s win came 4.704 seconds ahead of the No. 48 and was the first overall win of the event for Acura but the third straight for Wayne Taylor Racing.

The 2021 Rolex 24 marked Johnson’s eight time contesting the yearly event and produced his third runner-up finish.

“I’ll be back again sometime in the future to give it another try,” Johnson said.

The No. 48 car also was pitted by members of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Cup Series pit crew led by Chad Knaus, crew chief for Johnson through most of Johnson’s NASCAR career.

“I picked them because of their diverse background,” Knaus said. “Scott Honan is athletic; he’s got some road racing experience and he’s got a passion for it. Michael Carber is just a great all-around mechanic and racer. It seems to me that if you get a racer, he can adapt to just about any environment, so I felt like Michael would be a good asset to us. Cal Stewart is a really good engineer and he has a passion for road racing, as well. Plus, he’s young and athletic. And then we have Orane Ossanski, and I feel like he, once again, is very multi-faceted. He’s mechanically inclined, an athlete, young and part of our current pit crew with the No. 24 car.”

Former Cup Series driver and current NASCAR Xfinity Series competitor A.J. Allmendinger was on the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura team that finished fourth overall.

Reigning Cup Series driver Chase Elliott was on the No. 31 Action Express Cadillac team and was the driver in the car at the finish. The No. 31 looked to be a contender before going to the garage for a gearbox issue. the car wound up 22 laps down and finished eighth overall, sixth in the DPi class that also included Johnson and Allmendinger’s team.

“For me, I just felt like I wanted to try different things,” Elliott said of his first Rolex 24. “I think the more diverse you can be, the better you’ll be at the end of the day and the more equipped you’re going to be down the road. Just trying to learn as much as I can at the age I’m at. It’s a good time to do these things. I have good opportunities to go do them, so why not?”

Cup Series driver Austin Dillon and Cody Ware, a part-time driver across all three of NASCAR’s national series, were the fourth and fifth NASCAR drivers to contest the 2021 Rolex 24. They were members of the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ligier team in the LMP2 class that finished 10th overall and fourth in class.

