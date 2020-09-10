Jimmie Johnson to go IndyCar Racing next year

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – AUGUST 29: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, climbs into his car prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 29, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson is planning to run an NTT IndyCar Series street and road-course schedule with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2021 and 2022, CGR announced Wednesday.

“It is always difficult to find great drivers but for them to be great guys too makes it even that much more challenging,” Chip Ganassi said. “To pair Jimmie with the likes of Scott Dixon is quite an opportunity. They are truly in rarified air and I think everyone knows by now that ‘I like winners’. The goal right now is for us to run Jimmie in an Indy car for at least the next couple of seasons, and we want to show people we’re serious about the program. We felt it was important to get the partnership done and start putting the financial building blocks in place to make this a reality. Jimmie’s record speaks for itself and we feel a championship-level driver of his caliber can only make our team better.”

Johnson drove an Indy car for CGR at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in July in a test that was rescheduled from earlier in the year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When I tested Chip’s Indy car earlier in the year, it only lit the fire more,” Johnson said. “I found that I wanted to do it more than ever before. Scott (Dixon, CGR driver in the IndyCar Series) was just incredible to work with, and in a short time, I found out very quickly why Chip and his teams have won 12 IndyCar championships. As part of a natural progression, I wanted to publicly show the alignment with Chip Ganassi Racing to kick the sponsorship program into high gear. The goal is to run the full road and street program and today is a very important first step in accomplishing that goal.”

Johnson plans to retire from full-time competition as a NASCAR Cup Series driver at the end of the 2020 season. He has been a full-time Cup Series driver since 2002, the entire time as driver of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Johnson is tied with NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for most Cup Series championships with seven, including a record five-straight between 2006 and 2010. His 83-career race wins ties him with Cale Yarborough for sixth on the all-time wins list.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).