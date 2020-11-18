Joe Gibbs Racing tweaks crew chief lineup, adds Xfinity entry

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 01: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on November 01, 2020 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joe Gibbs racing is tweaking its crew chief lineups across its NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series programs for 2021. Changes include a new crew chief for Kyle Busch on the No. 18 team in the Cup Series. Ben Beshore will move up from JGR’s Xfinity program to be Busch’s crew chief, replacing Adam Stevens atop the No. 18 pit box.

Adam Stevens will move to JGR’s No. 20 Cup Series team to be Christopher Bell’s crew chief. Bell replaces Erik Jones as driver of the No. 20 for 2021 and Stevens replaces Chris Gayle as crew chief on that team.

“We go through a process at the conclusion of every season that includes evaluating each of our teams,” team owner Joe Gibbs said. “We believe our crew chief lineup for 2021 will best position each team and driver for success across both series. We take a lot of pride in our depth of talent across our entire organization. All of our crew chiefs are proven winners.”

Chris Gabehart will remain as Denny Hamlin’s crew chief on the No. 11 team and James Small will remain with the No. 19 as Martin Truex Jr.’s crew chief in the Cup Series. The Hamlin/Gabehart pairing was the most successful at JGR in 2020 with seven wins and playoff advancement to the championship four.

In the Xfinity Series, Jason Ratcliff will be the crew chief for Harrison Burton on the No. 20 team, and Dave Rogers will be crew chief on the No. 18 team for driver Daniel Hemric, who will replace Riley Herbst behind the wheel. Jeff Meendering will continue as Brandon Jones’ crew chief on the No. 19 team.

Joe Gibbs Racing also is adding a No. 54 entry to its Xfinity Series stable, and Gayle will be the crew chief on that team that will have a lineup of multiple drivers.

“We are also looking forward to bringing the No. 54 Toyota Supra back to the track in 2021 with an exciting team of drivers,” Gibbs said.

