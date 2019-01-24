JR Motorsports, GMS Racing announce driver development program

MARTINSVILLE, VA – MARCH 26: John H. Nemechek, driver of the #8 Fleetwing Chevrolet, poses with the winner’s decal on his truck in Victory Lane after winning the weather delayed NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Alpha Energy Solutions 250 at Martinsville Speedway on March 26, 2018 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series team JR Motorsports and GMS Racing, which competes in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck and Xfinity series, already have a technical alliance. On Thursday the teams jointly announced the formation of a driver development program, called Drivers Edge Development, by Chevrolet.

Steps in the program include regional late models, NASCAR K&N Pro Series, ARCA, the Truck Series and Xfinity Series. The top level of the program will be a JR Motorsports ride in the Xfinity Series.

“Drivers Edge Development is going to be critical to the future of the sport and our race team,” JR Motorsports General Manager Kelley Earnhardt Miller said. “The fact that you have JRM, GMS and Chevrolet involved in getting this off the ground speaks to that importance. We’re emphasizing on-track experience in multiple series while still keeping the drivers under the Chevrolet umbrella. Off track, we’re going to offer these drivers decades of industry knowledge and best practices with the goal of helping them become the best versions of themselves in all aspects of the sport.

Six drivers are enrolled in the program — JRM Xfinity Series driver Noah Gragson; GMS Xfinity Series driver John Hunter Nemechek; JRM part-time driver Zane Smith; GMS Truck Series driver Sheldon Creed; GMS Truck, ARCA and K&N driver and JRM late model driver Sam Mayer; and JRM late model driver Adam Lemke.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to get this program off the ground,” GMS Racing President Mike Beam said. “Between GMS and JRM, I feel our two programs are very complementary of each other and will give Drivers Edge Development participants multiple series options. We have to give Lorin Ranier some credit, too. He has been working behind the scenes and is a great help in scouting drivers for the program. He is really plugged into the local and regional short-track scene and has already worked with some of the drivers in the program.”

