Juan Pablo Montoya wins in first Race of Champions
Juan Pablo Montoya (photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR)
FROM MOTORSPORT.COM
Juan Pablo Montoya emerged victorious in his first participation in the Race of Champions, defeating Tom Kristensen in the final of the individual competition of the Marlins Park, Miami event.
Montoya advanced from Group B in second place, having lost a race to Felipe Massa.
However, the Colombian would go undefeated in the play-offs – he shut out Group A winner Travis Pastrana in the quarter-finals, defeated Massa in controversial fashion in the semi-finals and then beat ROC regular Kristensen in straight heats.
