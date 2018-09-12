Kasey Kahne should call it a career now

After missing the Big Machine Vodka 400 at The Brickyard on Monday because of an ongoing hydration issue that led to severe heat exhaustion during the Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Leavine Family Racing recently announced that Kahne would miss at least the next three races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Richmond (Va.) Raceway and the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval as he continues to deal with his issue.

“I just can’t control the temperature in my body and my heart rate,” Kahne said at Indianapolis on Friday. “Once it gets to that point, there’s nothing I can do until I get out of the car. We’re still trying to figure that out. That’s why I’m not racing. I don’t want to create any more damage to myself or my body.”

Kahne, who announced in August his retirement from full-time NASCAR competition, effective at the end of the 2018 season, isn’t throwing in the towel on his NASCAR career just yet, judging by a statement he released earlier today via Twitter.

“People want to know why I just don’t retire and sit out the rest of the season,” Kahne (@KaseyKahne) tweeted. “The answer is simple. I love racing. I’ve been racing most of my life and I’m not ready to give it up. I’m listening to the advice of my doctors and we are coming up with a plan on when it’s safe for me to return. I want to continue racing in some capacity for many years to come in whatever division that may be. The current steps that I am taking are to find a way for my body to tolerate racing in any environment. To those that have supported me through this process, I appreciate each and every one of you.”

I have a feeling we’ve seen the last of Kahne in a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series car this year. Only 10 races remain, and that includes the next three races from which his absence already has been announced. Also, no timetable has been determined for his return. With fewer than a third of the season remaining and no timetable for his return, I just don’t see him returning. After all, he was going to retire at the end of the season, anyway.

I also think no return is best. That’s not to say I won’t miss seeing Kahne on the track, because I will, but his health should be the primary concern, here. This health issue he’s dealing with sounds like a serious one, especially considering its been an issue for him for more than a year — something he revealed during his media availability on Friday.

Let’s just call it a career, Kahne. That’s probably what’s best for your well-being, and after all, that’s what’s most important.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).