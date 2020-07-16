Keenan Tully: British kid dreaming of NASCAR

SPARTA, KENTUCKY – JULY 09: Cars race during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Shady Rays 200 at Kentucky Speedway on July 09, 2020 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

There’s something uniquely American about NASCAR. To fans of the sport, it’s the most thrilling form of motorsport imaginable, where driver skills beat car specifications, and high-octane crashes are part and parcel of the entertainment at every event. Compare the amount of excitement on offer during a NASCAR race and an IndyCar race, and NASCAR wins hands down. Compare NASCAR to the average Formula 1 race, which on a bad day can seem more like a procession than a contest, and there’s no comparison to be made at all.

Despite all the qualities NASCAR has as a sport, it isn’t widely watched outside the United States of America. Formula 1 dominates motorsport on a global level, and NASCAR doesn’t get a look in. Even in the sports-obsessed United Kingdom, you won’t find NASCAR featured on any prominent television channels, or covered on sports broadcasts. You’d be hard-pressed to find any of the official NASCAR video games in stock anywhere. You won’t even find the “Nascash” online slots game available at most of the country’s online slots websites. Given that the UK is one of the world’s most liberalized markets when it comes to online slots, and most leading online slots websites have hundreds of different games available, the fact that the biggest NASCAR game isn’t there speaks volumes about the lack of interest the public has in the sport. There is, however, a young man that’s bucking the trend, and his name is Keenan Tully.

The majority of young British racing drivers growing up at the moment dream of driving Formula 1 cars, and that’s understandable. The current (and six-time) F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is British. He’s the latest in a line of British F1 World Champions that includes Jenson Button, Damon Hill, and Nigel Mansell. The sport is huge in the UK, and it attracts large audiences on television. None of that has ever interested young Keenan, though. He’s been dreaming of racing NASCAR since he was twelve years old, and he’s now ready to leave his home county of Norfolk in the UK for North Carolina in the US to take his dream to the next level. That’s because Keenan isn’t just a kid with a dream – he’s a 20-year-old stock car racer who’s been racing at home with the Lotus team for years. He’s got the skills and the experience – and now it appears he may finally have the opportunity, too.

Two years ago, Patriot Motorsports noted Tully’s rising talent and invited him to a racing weekend in which he got behind the wheel of one of their cars. With his extensive stock car experience from racing at home, he took to the track like a duck to water, and his trial was well received by the team. Unfortunately for him, Patriot Motorsports no longer exists, and so the tentative opportunity for him to drive for them in the future has disappeared. That hasn’t stopped his rise to the top, though. He’s now amassed an impressive seventeen trophies as a stock car racer in England, and he’s ready to chase bigger and better prizes in the USA. He’s still hoping that he’ll be able to agree on a deal with an established team – but if he can’t, that won’t stop him from taking part.

Because of his experience as a mechanic, Tully has no reservations about acquiring a car and fine-tuning it himself. Should he not be able to lease a car from one of the established teams in North Carolina, he plans to buy his own car and perform his own maintenance on it to get him off the ground. He’s currently searching for sponsors both at home and abroad to help him with this task, and hopes to have a vehicle in the near future. He knows that he’s unlikely to win anything driving a self-made and self-maintained car, but he hopes to perform well enough to attract attention from one of the sport’s bigger names. In the meantime, his ‘crew’ will consist of his brother, who’s making the move to North Carolina with him, and a few friends he has in the US already.

Keenan’s dream is a huge one, and if he’s able to turn his ambition into a string of victories, he might make NASCAR history. The list of NASCAR race winners who were born outside the USA is an extremely short one if we look only at those who have recorded a victory in one of the sport’s top three series, and there isn’t currently a British driver on it. Australia’s Marcos Ambrose is the most successful foreign-born NASCAR driver of all time, with five victories in the Xfinity series between 2008 and 2014. very few other non-Americans have won more than twice, and the absence of any winners from Tully’s home country further underlines how unusual it is for a British driver – especially a young one – to attempt to make a mark in the sport.

Given his humble beginnings and his comparative lack of big-time experience, the odds appear to be stacked against Keenan when it comes to his prospects of success within the sport. He doesn’t have big-name backers, and he’s a minnow in a sea full of big fish. His raw talent, however, means that overcoming those odds and making NASCAR history isn’t out of the question. If he can, perhaps that would be a good thing for the standing of NASCAR as a whole. As we said at the start of this article, the sport is a uniquely American pursuit, and many fans would be happy for it to stay that way. Were it able to grow an international audience, though, that would only mean better funding for the sport and presumably better opportunities and conditions for the people who work in and around it. We’ve believed that we were on the verge of a “British invasion” multiple times before in NASCAR, with the most recent such influx coming ten years ago. Keenan Tully might be the start of a new wave – and on paper, at least, he could be the most impressive candidate we’ve seen yet.