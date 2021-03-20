Kevin Harvick adds Truck, Xfinity races to 2021 racing docket

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 07: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Mobil 1 Ford, waves to fans from the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 07, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series driver for Stewart-Haas Racing, Kevin Harvick, plans to take on NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck series competition on a limited basis in 2021, beginning with the March 27 dirt race for the Truck Series at Bristol Motor Speedway. He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 17 David Gilliland Racing Ford for that race.

The Truck Series race at Bristol will give the 2014 Cup Series champion track time on the unusual dirt surface at Bristol ahead of the Cup Series’ first race on dirt since 1970 at Bristol the following day. And the Truck Series race at Bristol will be Harvick’s first in the series since 2015.

Harvick is a 14-time winner in 123-career Truck Series races since 1995, the last of those wins coming in 2012 at Martinsville Speedway. Those 14 wins also include a win on Bristol’s traditional concrete surface in 2011.

“I tell all of the drivers we represent at KHI Management that nothing beats seat time, and that goes for me as well,” Harvick said. “I can learn and have some fun, all at the same time. Road-course racing and dirt-track racing is a challenge, and I’m always up for a challenge.”

Harvick also has scheduled three Xfinity Series road-course races. NASCAR has beefed up the presence of road courses on the 2021 Cup Series schedule, putting seven road-course events on the 36-race docket.

The first of Harvick’s Xfinity Series races this year will be May 22 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The Xfinity Series race there will be a companion event to the first-ever Cup Series race at COTA.

Harvick also will contest the Xfinity Series race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., on July 3. Although the Xfinity Series has raced at the track for several years, the Cup Series will run its first race at the circuit since 1956 the following day.

Harvick’s third scheduled race in the Xfinity Series in 2021 will be Aug. 14 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He’ll run all three of his Xfinity races this year in a second Stewart-Haas Racing entry as a teammate to SHR’s full-time Xfinity Series driver Riley Herbst.

Harvick is a two-time Xfinity Series champion, claiming titles in 2001 and 2006. In 356-career series starts between 1999 and 2018, he has 47 wins.

