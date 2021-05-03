Kevin Harvick breaks NASCAR record

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – APRIL 18: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Hunt Brother’s Pizza Ford, and Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Red Nose Day Toyota, talk on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on April 18, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

When Kevin Harvick took the green flag for the Geico 500 NASCAR Cup series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 25, he broke the record for most career-starts for a driver across NASCAR three national series. The Cup race at Talladega was Harvick’s 1,198th race in the Cup, NASCAR Xfinity and NASCAR Truck series, combined. Add to that tally Sunday’s Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City (national start 1,199), and Harvick is two races ahead of previous record holder Joe Nemechek.

Harvick has been a full-time competitor in the Cup Series since the second race of the 2001 season when he climbed into the renumbered 29 Richard Childress Racing entry upon the death of Dale Earnhardt the previous weekend. He claimed his first of 58-career series wins, to date, in his third-career start at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Harvick remained with RCR through the 2013 season, after which he moved to Stewart-Haas Racing where he continues to drive the No. 14.

Harvick continued his winning ways at SHR, winning the Cup Series championship his first season there (2014). He led the series in wins last season, with nine. He has yet to win in 2021, 11 races into the season.

In addition to his 729-career Cup Series starts, Harvick has contested 346 races in the Xfinity Series and claimed series driver championships in 2001 and 2006, both simultaneous to full-time Cup efforts and the first while also achieving top Cup Series rookie status. His Xfinity Series stats also include 47 race wins.

Harvick also has 124 Truck Series races on his resume, resulting in 14 wins.

Harvick isn’t the only currently active Cup Series driver in the top-five of most-career races across the three national series. Kyle Busch is fifth on the list with 1,097 starts after contesting both the Truck and Cup series races at Kansas.

NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty (1,185) and Mark Martin (1,143) are third and fourth in all-time national series starts.

