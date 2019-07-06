Kevin Harvick, Tony Stewart grace cover of new NASCAR game

By AMANDA VINCENT

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick and former driver and SHR co-owner Tony Stewart will be featured on the cover of the NASCAR Heat 4 video game. The cover for the latest edition of the game was unveiled Saturday at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, ahead of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at the track.

“It’s an incredible honor to represent the Stewart-Haas Racing team on the NASCAR Heat 4 cover alongside Tony,” Harvick said. “We have the best fans in the world, many of whom are very passionate about the NASCAR Heat franchise.”

The game, to be released in September, is available for pre-order at NASCARHeat.com and other retail websites. MSRP is $49.99 for the Standard Edition and $69.99 for the Gold Edition. The game will be available in PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC formats.

The fourth edition of NASCAR Heat includes video and audio enhancements, an upgraded user interface, new tire models and a deeper career mode in which players may manage their own teams and start careers in any of the four series featured in the game. Stewart will be the highest-rated driver on the game’s Xtreme Dirt Tour with his Smoke Racing team.

“My passion for dirt racing is well documented, so to play such a big part in that experience in NASCAR Heat 4 is exciting,” Stewart said. “The whole Stewart-Haas team is appreciative of the opportunity to be on the cover, and I can’t wait for fans to get a hold of the game and join my team.”

Players of the game will have the opportunity join the Smoke Racing team to drive Stewart’s No. 14 Late Model.

