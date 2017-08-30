Kevin Harvick’s ‘wild-card race’ idea a bad one

On his “Happy Hours” show on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Kevin Harvick threw out an idea of a wild-card race for the last spot into the Monster Energy NASCAR playoffs. It think it’s a bad idea.

First of all, aren’t the positions drivers claim by points, with the quantity of those positions varying season by season wild card spots, in sense? I think those are NASCAR’s version of wild-car spots. Race winners get in and remaining positions are wild-car spots, of sorts, going to the top drivers in points.

Also, I’m not for adding races. The schedule, as it is, is bursting at the seams. Sure, back in the day, the schedule was much beefier, but that was another day and another time. Heck, hardly anyone ran the full schedule back then.

Here’s the biggest rebuttal to Harvick’s idea: Why does making the playoffs need to be dumbed down, i.e. made easier?

Making the playoffs should be an accomplishment. Harvick’s idea, to me, seems like a product of today’s “participation trophy” society, of which I’m not a fan.

Drivers already have 26 races in which to claim a playoff spot. Isn’t that enough? Besides, the proposed wild-card race is a race of losers, no offense. Harvick proposed that drivers already with playoff spots, i.e. race winners, would have the day/night off. This would just be a race for drivers not locked into the playoffs.

The best drivers wouldn’t be in this race; remember, they’re taking the weekend off. So drivers in said wild-card race would be going against other non-winning drivers for a playoff position. If a driver can’t beat the best of the best at least once in the 26 regular races, does he or she deserve a playoff position? I don’t think so.

If someone can’t successfully compete with the best, he/she doesn’t deserve a playoff spot. Those should go to the best. Isn’t that the purpose of playoffs? I think so.

Yeah, I get that this idea is similar to the preliminary race for final spots into the the All-Star Race, but that’s an exhibition race. Aside from money and bragging rights, it doesn’t count for anything. Playoffs, on the other hand, do.

I get the point that Several drivers not locked in are racing better than Austin Dillon, but what’s to say one of those drivers will win this wild-card race? If Dillon can win with the best in the race field, why couldn’t another driver some deem not worthy win without the class of the series not in the race? Besides, the Matt Kenseths, Chase Elliotts and the like had 25 other chances to win races Dillon didn’t win. How is that not enough?

