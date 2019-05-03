Kurt Busch among drivers docked practice time at Dover

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR docked practice time for 12 teams across its Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series at Dover (Del.) International Speedway on Friday. The Xfinity Series will run the Allied Steel Buildings 200 at Dover on Saturday, and the DIS tripleheader NASCAR weekend will culminate in the running of the Gander RV 400 for the Cup Series on Sunday. The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series also races at Dover this weekend — Friday evening in the Jegs 200.

Among Cup Series teams, Kurt Busch’s No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing team was docked 15 minutes for multiple inspection failures at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway the previous weekend. The No. 15 Premium Motorsports team of Ross Chastain, the No. 37 JTG-Daugherty Racing team of Chris Buescher and the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing team of Cody Ware were docked 15 minutes of practice time at Dover, because their cars were late to inspection at Talladega.

Eight Xfinity Series teams were docked 15 minutes at Dover. The No. 15 JD Motorsports team of B.J. McLeod, the No. 35 MBM Motorsports team of Joey Gase, the No. 36 and No. 90 DGM Racing teams of Josh Williams and Johnny Bassett Jr., the No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing team of Jeremy Clements and the No. 99 B.J. McLeod Motorsports team of Tommy Joe Martins were penalized for their cars being presented for inspection late at Talladega. The No. 39 RSS Racing team of Ryan Sieg and the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Riley Herbst were penalized for multiple inspection failures at Talladega.

