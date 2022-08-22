Kurt Busch should consider health and retire

HAMPTON, GEORGIA – MARCH 19: Kurt Busch, driver of the #45 Monster Energy Toyota, enters his car in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 19, 2022 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Perhaps, Kurt Busch’s absence because of concussion-like symptoms is the perfect opportunity for the former NASCAR Cup Series champion to hang up his helmet and call it a career. Okay, so I understand the desire to return for the playoffs. After all, Busch is locked into the postseason, courtesy of a win at Kansas Speedway. If Busch is able to return in time for the playoff kickoff at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Sept. 4, I think he should do so.

On the other hand, if he’s not cleared to return by Darlington, I think he shouldn’t bother making a return even later in the season or 2023, for that matter. I’m assuming if Busch isn’t good to go by Darlington, his playoff spot will go to the next driver in line. And beyond a shot at a second Cup championship, what does he have left to prove? Nothing.

As of now, The 2004 Cup champ has plans/hopes to be cleared for Darlington to participate in the 10-race playoffs. But, judging from his weekly statements, giving updates on how he’s doing and announcing his continued sidelining, Busch has already set and missed multiple target return dates. He already has missed five-consecutive races since suffering a concussion last month in a qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.

If Busch is, indeed, able to return in time yo contest the 2022 championship, I still think he should retire at season’s end. Long story short, Busch should retire ahead of 2023, regardless of how the remainder of 2022 plays out.

Sure, the plan seems to have been for Busch to continue to drive the No. 45 Toyota of 23XI Racing at least one more season before Tyler Reddick takes over the seat in 2024, but Busch needs to put his health and wellbeing first. Brain injury is nothing to take lightly, folks.

Besides, Busch seems to have been contemplating retirement lately, anyway. While still at Chip Ganassi Racing, he was signing one-year deals, taking about retirement or continuing on depending on how the current season went.

Also possibly worth mentioning, Busch is one of the longest tenured drivers in the Cup garage, as he and Kevin Harvick embarked on rookie seasons in 2001. Technically, since Harvick’s Cup Series career didn’t begin until the second race of the season, Busch is THE longest tenured driver in the series.

Did you realize that, courtesy of a seven-race partial schedule, Busch is the only Cup Series regular remaining who raced against Dale Earnhardt Sr. in NASCAR’s top series?

Am I calling Busch old? Definitely not, since he’s about three years younger than me. For the record, at least Harvick is a couple of days older than I am, but that’s beside the point. This is NOT about age. The is about a driver’s healthy future.

Yes, I realize racing is a dangerous sport and injuries happen. But the brain isn’t something to play with. I’m guessing concussions in the sport are way more common than we realize, and the more concussions a driver has, the more serious they usually are. Is this Busch’s first concussion? I don’t know, but considering how long he’s been racing and the amount of time recovery is taking, I’m guessing this isn’t his first.

What would an early than anticipated Busch retirement mean for 23XI? I’m sure they’d manage. Kyle Busch hasn’t signed a deal to stay with Joe Gibbs Racing, yet, to remain there next year. Maybe he could move to 23XI Racing, which has a technical alliance with JGR, to bridge the gap between his older brother’s departure and Reddick’s arrival.

Heck, Reddick’s arrival a year early may even be a possibility. After all, there’s been bitterness in the air at Richard Childress Racing since Reddick announced his departure for 23XI more than a year ahead of the move. Rumor has it, team owner Richard Childress doesn’t want Reddick around next year. Maybe that bitterness runs deep enough for Childress to offer Reddick and 23XI a buyout deal.

Regardless, Kurt Busch needs to put his health and wellbeing first. Get out while the getting’s good.

