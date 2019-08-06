Kyle Busch causes serious autobody work for teams, including his own

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 23: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Red White & Blue Toyota, watches on during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Open Race Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 23, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

There is no denying that Kyle Busch is one of the best drivers to come out of NASCAR, with his #1 ranking in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. He is a stickler on technique and a formidable opponent on the track, but it’s also those qualities that seem to get him into trouble with his opponents. Slightly aggressive and not impervious to taking his opponents out on the track to save his ranking, Kyle Busch is a hot target for competitors. While his style may not leave his opponents enamored, organizers of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series felt differently and recently awarded the controversial driver the ESPY award in the category “Best Driver.”

Average Cost To Run A NASCAR Team

It’s been some time since teams were upfront money when it comes to NASCAR and this information is only unearthed nowadays by fortunate misfortune. ESPN discovered the BK Racing financials when they threw in the towel and for those hoping to start a team on the lower tiers, around $20 million will barely get them by. The team revealed in their financial statements that they were running losses of millions of dollars. For a team to have a car on the track, a driver such as Busch could place a serious spanner in their racing journey as he doesn’t flinch to nick his opponent to cause them to spin out. Busch isn’t the only driver to use this aggressive behavior to get ahead on the track, which means that even if Busch doesn’t have you in sight, someone else just might.

How Much a NASCAR Car Will Cost You

There are a number of things that can run up the costs of a car, from the tires through to the body and engine. Even the interior needs substantial work in order to be safe for the driver. There are two categories of NASCAR cars to consider when trying to tally up all these costs. The first is the normal NASCAR car that is used pre-tour. These cost around $300,000 and accidents cost on average $10,000 to repair. The second is the Sprint Cup car that costs substantially more, as there are more modifications and enhancements that need to be done to the car. This bill is estimated at around $3 million and accidents average around $100,000 to $300,000. Reviews of AutomotiveTouchUp.com reveal that color matching and touchups can be done to get that fresh look by the next race date.

Accounting For Driver Error

While every nick and bump places a dent in the other team’s budget, Busch’s own team also has to do their own set of repairs after race day. While he brings a lot to the table in terms of viewerships and sponsorships, he does take home a salary that averages around $13.1 million per year that includes is race winnings. Even if the team only pays him 10% of that amount, it’s a hefty $1.3 million that they need to cough over to a driver that costs them anywhere between $100,000 to $300,000 per race when he decides to nick an opponent. For smaller teams, there are cost-effective automotive touch-up products that allow them to still look great on race day, however, bigger teams often carry a heftier tab.

While there are high costs to Kyle Busch’s driving style, there’s no denying that he keeps race day interesting.