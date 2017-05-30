Kyle Busch vs. Martin Truex Jr.: Who Has a Better Shot at Winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series?

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

After a thrilling All-Star race, Kyle Busch and Martin Truexcontinued to tear up the track in Charlotte this past weekend. Although Busch received no points in the standings from his All-Star victory, he picked up 28 very key points through three stages at the Coca Cola 600 and is sitting pretty heading for Dover International Speedway.

While Busch is still hunting his first win of the year, Martin Truex Jr’s 26-point three stage tally in North Carolina has kept him the standings lead. He is also still basking from the glow of his second win of the season at Kansas prior to the All-Star weekend. He’s the current leader in playoff points (five) and is now atop the board in overall points (491) in the drivers’ standings, further proving that 2017 might indeed be the 36-year-old’s breakout year that fans have long been waiting for.

As a former Cup Series champion, though, Busch is one of the more experienced drivers that can certainly contend for the inaugural Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title this November along with Truex. Both are behind the wheel of Toyota Racing’s new Camry. Vegas odds have them in a close race too, with Busch currently having a slight edge with a price of +550 to win the championship over Truex at +600.

Which now begs the question: who has a better shot at winning this year’s Cup Series championship, the Joe Gibbs Racing standout or Furniture Row’s lone wolf?

What makes NASCAR so compelling this decade is that veterans and up-and-comers alike are all viable contenders for the championship. Five different drivers have been crowned champion over the last seven years, with Busch winning it all in 2015. However, Truex also joins the ranks of young upstarts such as Kyle Larson and Joey Logano as elite drivers that are capable of changing stock racing’s guard that has long beendominated by future Hall-of-Famer Jimmie Johnson.

If you’re willing to place stakes on either Busch or Truex, it’s best that you ask yourself first whether you’re more inclined to side with proven winning pedigree or promising talent. Busch has a title in hand already to carry the torch that Johnson will likely hand over to the other drivers as he approaches the twilight of his career, while Truex is just as capable of becoming the new face of NASCAR himself given his fantastic performances thus far this year.

Either way, this 2017 season is certainly panning out as one of the more exciting NASCAR seasons in recent memory, which makes us fans the real winners above all else.