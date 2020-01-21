Kyle Larson finally wins Chili Bowl

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 18: Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Advent Health Chevrolet, celebrates winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 18, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson claimed his first Chili Bowl Nationals midget event Saturday night at the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla., after passing 2020 Cup Series rookie Christopher Bell with 17 laps remaining.

“I’m sorry NASCAR, I’m sorry Daytona, but this is the biggest (expletive) race I’ve ever won,” Larson said. “I hope to win Daytona in a few weeks, but this is bad ass.”

Bell finished second in the 2020 event after winning the last three years. In 2019, Larson finished second to Bell after Bell passed him on the final lap. Bell started the race second and took the lead on the opening lap. Larson was able to make his race-winning pass on a lap-39 restart in the 55-lap race.

Cannon McIntosh, Logan Seavey and former NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver Rico Abreu rounded out the top-five. Abreu got up to as high as second late in the race before falling back to fifth.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Justin Allgaier finished 21st. Several other NASCAR drivers raced in Tulsa on Saturday but failed to advance to the main event. Xfinity Series driver Chase Briscoe failed to advance from the B1 main, and Cup driver Alex Bowman and Xfinity driver J.J. Yeley failed to advance from the B2 main. Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. didn’t advance beyond the C1 main, and Cup Series driver Ryan Newman’s week in Tulsa ended with the D1 main.

