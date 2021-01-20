Kyle Larson wins second-straight Chili Bowl

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – OCTOBER 18: Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Credit One Bank Chevrolet, climbs into his car during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on October 18, 2019 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson dominated the main event of the 2021 Chili Bowl Midget Nationals at the Tulsa Exposition Center in Oklahoma on Saturday night, leading all 55 laps, to win the event for the second-consecutive year.

“To get two of these feels awesome,” Larson said. “It was a different race than last year, but just thankful to get the chance to even come race here. I think a lot of us thought maybe we wouldn’t get to come run the Chili Bowl with the pandemic going on, so hats off to Emmett Hahn and everyone else with this event. It’s the greatest event in the world, and very lucky to be a part of it.”

Larson will embark on his first season as driver of the #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the Cup Series in 2021 after serving a nearly season-long suspension in 2020 because of his use of a racial slur during an online stream of an iRacing event. Upon being suspended, Larson was fired as driver of the #42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet.

Larson also won his A-main race the previous Tuesday after winning a qualifying session and heat. Larson’s new HMS teammate and reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott competed in his first Chili Bowl this year but failed to advance to Saturday night’s main event.

Justin Grant took runner up honors in Saturday’s A-main after challenging Larson late in the race. Tanner Thorson, who raced part-time in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2018, finished third. Cannon McIntosh and Daryn Pittman rounded out the top-five.

Cup Series drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Christopher Bell finished seventh and 14th, respectively. Former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brad Sweet finished eighth, and former Truck Series driver Rico Abreu was 17th.

Several other NASCAR national-level drivers also were among the 309 drivers to compete in the 2021 Chili Bowl Nationals but failed to advance to Saturday’s main event, including Chase Briscoe, Justin Allgaier, Garrett Smithley, J.J. Yeley, Brett Moffitt, former Cup Series driver Kasey Kahne, former part-time Xfinity Series driver Ryan Ellis and former Xfinity and Truck series driver Tanner Berryhill.

