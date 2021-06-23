Larson says NASCAR No.1 priority amid concerns over racing schedule

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 30: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 Metro Tech Chevrolet, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 30, 2021 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

Kyle Larson insists NASCAR is his top priority, making sure to clear the air after his win in the inaugural Cup Series race at the Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday. The win marked a fourth consecutive triumph – including the one at the All-Star race – and much more is expected given his ranking.

Larson does have a heavy history with sprint cars and he has continued to participate in other races aside from the Cup Series, raising doubts over his prospects with NASCAR. Following his win on Sunday, however, he maintained NASCAR is No.1 for him.

Larson drives the No.5 Chevrolet Camaro Z1 1LE for Hendrick Motorsports as a full-time Cup Series competitor and goes part-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with the No.44 Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports. He’s also involved in weekly Dirt Late Model competitions for the Rumley Motorsports team and Finley Farms team.

Larson leads NASCAR’s Cup Series in wins with four and is second in the standings with 676 points.

Asked about being allowed to race elsewhere since joining Hendrick Motorsports this season, the 28-year-old offered that he’s okay to compete on other tracks as long as it does not interfere with NASCAR affairs.

Team owner Rick Hendrick is known for being averse to his drivers competing elsewhere but Larson remains an exception and has revealed Cup crew chief Cliff Daniels is fine with it as long as the aforementioned continues to be what obtains.

“It’s worked out really great for me. Cliff (Daniels, Larson’s Cup crew chief) I think understands that when I race, I get better. I just kind of go through with him on what races I want to run,” he explained.

“He’s been cool to let me race as long as it’s not interfering with anything I’ve got going on with the NASCAR team because that’s always been my No. 1 priority, even in the past. I know a lot of people don’t think that.

“NASCAR has always been my No. 1 priority. I don’t miss anything. I don’t go race a dirt race when I could be doing something else with the NASCAR team, whether it be a sponsor appearance or sim day or whatever.

“I’m there for the NASCAR team. I’ve kept it that way.”

While his activity makes for a very busy schedule, Larson reckons remaining behind the wheel as often as he does gives him an edge as finding success in one type of racing sets him up to excel in another form.

“I think all the racing helps for everything. I win a Cup race, it helps me for dirt racing,” he remarked. “I think, too, even though it’s different race cars, looking at the driver telemetry data and stuff helps when I go race a sprint car, as well.

“Then, too, I think just racing a lot (helps). I’m in racing situations more than anybody else in the world really, but especially in Cup. I think that helps me stay sharp, it helps me be aggressive, it helps me understand what things are doing, tracks changing, stuff like that.

“Too, I think you’re just getting into a rhythm and staying in a rhythm, where none of these guys are going to get back in a car until Saturday. I think it’s a big advantage for me to be in a car multiple times throughout the week.”

Meanwhile, Hendrick appears to be in agreement with Larson’s assessment where his diversity is concerned, noting he has discussed his driver’s activity with the crew chiefs and everyone is okay with it.

“It makes him better to drive all these different cars, especially those high-horsepower cars on dirt,” Hendrick was quoted as saying. “The one thing that Cliff has talked to me about is (Larson) spends as much time or more time than any other driver in the shop.

“If he wants to race, he’s got this as a priority. I mean, he digs and digs and digs. It’s all he thinks about. I think he’s happier. I want him happy. I don’t want him hurt. I’ve kind of given up on these (stopping) guys wanting to drive.

“The crew chiefs and I have talked about it. They think it’s good. The safety deals are better. I’ve told them all they can drive what they want to.”