Latest development in NASCAR Next Gen cars

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – JANUARY 12: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet drives in the garage area during the NASCAR Next Gen Test at Daytona International Speedway on January 12, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

When it comes to NASCAR’s next-gen cars, sports fans will notice some significant changes to the 2022 models. The makers are certainly all going to be ones that the public knows. In fact, for the 2022 cumulative season, Chevrolet entered 112 cars while Ford trailed closely behind with 108 cars. Unlike the traditional race cars though, the next-gen cars are more readily identifiable as the Mustang, Camry, and Camaro street cars that they impersonate. For this season’s debut, NASCAR is making huge changes and these are the latest developments.

Updated Chassis

In previous years, most teams were responsible for building their own chassis, while lower-budget teams would usually purchase a used one. This year, everyone will get theirs from Technique Chassis. The frames in previous years were welded with steel tubes running from the front to the back of the car. After a crash, the team would have to cut out the bent tubes and weld in new ones. The new chassis is modular though so after a crash, all it takes to fix it is by simply unbolting a bent subsection and bolting on a new part.

More Realistic Models

Although NASCAR cars rarely resemble the actual production models, this year is going to be different. With a desire for their cars to be closer to the production models, the series is applying aerodynamics that use the airflow under the car to control downforce. This allows the manufacturers to shape the sheet metal in order to closely represent the cars that racing fans can purchase for themselves.

Improved Blow Off Valve

Ohlins Racing is also making their debut as the exclusive shock absorber supplier for the next-gen vehicles. Their model features an integrated adjustable compression blow off valve. Ohlins was selected for the next gen platform after having extensive testing and development completed over the past two years. In a sport where every second counts, this new feature will allow teams to accurately change settings in order to address changes in track conditions.

Improvements in Stance

The stance of these cars may have only slightly to the average person’s view, but the next-gen vehicles are going to see big changes when it comes to the wheels. The 15-inch wheels that NASCAR used for decades have now been retired. Instead, the next-gen cars are going to roll on aluminum 18-inch BBS wheels that are wrapped in lower-profile racing slicks by Goodyear. The advantage of this upgrade is that the 18-inch tires are closer to the high-performance street tires. The larger wheels also give enough space for larger breaks to ensure improved performance.

Race fans are going to see huge changes in NASCAR’s latest vehicles. With the NASCAR crews not used to these new systems, it’s likely that there may be some hiccups early in the season. However, even though there may be some concerns when cross-threading the nut or getting used to the center-lock wheels, there is no question that it is a better system. The next-gen cars are going to be a huge step up for drivers and make for more exciting races in the future.