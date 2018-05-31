Let’s try NASCAR All-Star package in Brickyard 400

As talk continues of the successful experiment of the aero package — including restrictor plates, larger spoilers and aero ducts — in the May 19 running of the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, the possibility of bringing that package back for a points-paying race or two in the second half of the regular season is sounding more and more like a reality. No decision has been made, at least not officially, but I’m hearing the package may be a possibility for races at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Don’t expect it in the playoffs, though.

I’m excited about the proposition of this package in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis. I’m not so sure it’s needed at the other two aforementioned tracks. I’m not suggesting it wouldn’t improve racing at Pocono and MIS, but Indianapolis is where something absolutely needs to be done and NASCAR may have the answer in the form of the All-Star package. By the way, speaking of Pocono and Michigan, the package won’t be utilized at those tracks when the Cup Series visits them over the next couple of race weekends, but it may be a possibility for the return visits to those respective tracks.

I say Pocono should be left alone. I’m thinking the shortening of the races there a few years back, and then, the implementation of stage racing made racing there, not only palatable, but pretty darn entertaining. I didn’t always fell that way about the two yearly visits to Pocono. Frankly, those two races used to be two of my least favorite races of the season. Or at least they ranked right down there with the two road-course races. I’ve also come around on the road-course races, as they’ve improved in recent years, but that’s another topic for another day.

Indianapolis, though, again, something needs to be done. Why not try this new aero package there? It sure couldn’t make the race there any worse? I’m at the point that, when it comes to NASCAR at Indianapolis, pretty much anything would be an improvement. Anywhere, here’s why I’m optimistic the All-Star package would improve the Brickyard 400: last year’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indy.

In case you forgot, the All-Star package was based on and was, basically, the aero package the Xfinity Series ran at Indianapolis in 2017, and quite frankly, that may have been the best stock-car race, ever, at the Brickyard.

Speaking of the Xfinity Series, upcoming races at Pocono and Michigan will be run with the Indy package from a year ago for that series, so future Cup races at those tracks may feature the All-Star aero package, after all. At least, through upcoming Xfinity Series races, we’ll get a look at the possibilities. Anyway, back to Indy.

Again, something needs to be done. When tracks began resorting to the PJ1, VHT or whatever you want to call it traction compound, I thought that may be an answer for Indy. That’s when I was thinking a track change was in order. Of course, IMS would be crazy to make a permanent change to its track surface that would possibly be a detriment to IndyCar racing there. After all, the Indianapolis 500 is its flagship event. Traction compound, though, was a temporary change that would long be washed away by the return of IndyCars for the next year’s 500.

Now, though, after seeing this aero package in play in the All-Star Race, added to the improvement of the racing action in last year’s Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis with, basically, the same package, I’m thinking this plate package is the answer. Or at least I’m hoping.

