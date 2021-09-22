Looking forward to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season

SUBMITTED ARTICLED

Fans of NASCAR will claim that it is one of the best sports in the world, and although the ratings do not corroborate this, it is certainly hard to disagree with the sentiment. All one has to do is watch a race for themselves to get a sense of the pure excitement that comes from watching many cars go around a track while bumping into obstacles and each other. There is no doubt that NASCAR provides both speed and thrills, attracting millions of viewers every season. While F1 remains as the dominant motorsport, the steady rise of NASCAR could signal that one day, NASCAR could take F1’s place.

The problem with NASCAR is not that it isn't exciting to watch, much the contrary. But issues with marketing and general presence mean that most of the world either cannot access the races, or simply do not know about them. This is a shame as it has a friendly and passionate fanbase, as well as a rich betting scene. There has never been a more exciting time to get involved in the sport, as the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series looks set to be one of the most exciting since the series was introduced only a couple of years ago.

If fans of NASCAR look back at the previous Cup Series, they will be met with a clear fact; it was dominated by oval tracks. In fact, 19 out of 36 races were held on tracks that had either 1 -mile, 1.5-mile, or 2-mile configurations. While it is easy to say the sport is exciting, this kind of monotony when it comes to the tracks certainly do let the Cup Series down. However, the coming year looks set to change all of that as the competition will change all of that in favour of a more diverse track range. Cup Series racing in 2022 will feature all sorts of tracks, ranging from dirt tracks, short tracks, ovals, superspeedways and more. This kind of diversity is something that was missing from the Cup Series, and fans should look forward to drivers having to take on different types of tracks.

The tracks are not the only aspect of the competition that is undergoing a rework though, a new type of car is also set to hit the tarmac, and it is touted that it will be something that will excite fans all over America. Called the Next Gen car, the principal feature is that the chassis will now better imitate the identity of the manufacturer that designs them. This means that a NASCAR Camry will look like a Camry available to purchase by the public. This change will help bring in new fans to the sport who may have been put off by some of the designs of existing cars. The Next Gen car will also have new technology such as updated rack and pinion steering which should translate to better performance on the track.

Those who have always been interested in NASCAR but never got involved should now realise that this is the best time as the upcoming Cup Series looks like it will be one to remember and should hopefully prove indicative of next year’s season as a whole.