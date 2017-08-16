Martin Truex Jr. shoe-in to make final four

I’m beginning to think we should just go ahead an pencil-in Martin Truex Jr. as one of the four drivers battling for the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title in the season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway in November. Heck, lets just go ahead and write Truex’s name in pen.

I’m not going so far as saying Truex is a shoe-in for the Cup this year; he’ll still have to finish ahead all three of the other championship contenders at Homestead. But it’s almost certain at this point that he’ll be one of the four running for the title then.

NASCAR changed the game for 2017 with its stage format, etc., and nobody’s played the new game better than Truex. In addition to posting a series-leading four wins, to this point in the season, he also has a series-leading 15 stage wins. Those stats make for a playoff-point tally of 35, way more than any of his fellow-competitors. Next in the rundown is Kyle Larson with 18.

If that’s not enough, Truex is pretty much a shoe-in to be the points leader at the end of the regular season next month after the Richmond (Va.) Raceway race. That carries another 15 playoff points, folks. Truex is such a shoe-in for those additional 15 points that he’s in position to lock them up Saturday night at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway. Heck, he could lose points to second-place Larson at Bristol and still clinch the regular season. He heads into the race with a 129-point cushion. He’ll clinch at Bristol by finishing the race with a 121-point cushion.

Let’s get real, folks. Truex is going to be the recipient of the 15-point regular season bonus, even if he doesn’t lock those points up at Bristol Saturday. That means he’ll start the playoffs with at least 50 bonus points, and he could start with even more bonus points should he win again or claim another stage win or two in the three-remaining regular-season races.

Remember, he’ll carry those 50+ bonus points from round to round, until the Homestead finale. Sure, other drivers have playoff points that they’ll carry from one round to the next, but not 50 of them, not even close. That’s a whopper of an insurance policy against a couple of lackluster finishes, and that’s an insurance policy against a couple of lackluster finishes in each three-race round, with the exception of the finale at Homestead-Miami.

Truex may clinch that regular-season bonus at Bristol, but if he doesn’t, that bonus is, surely, going to be his. That may not officially clinch him a “Championship 4” slot. Let’s be real, though, it practically does.

