Martinsville Speedway removes seats

By AMANDA VINCENT

Seating is being removed from Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, according to a report from the Martinsville Bulletin.

“We’re calling it ‘facility optimization,’” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said, as quoted by the newspaper. “What it boils down to, obviously, now we have the opportunity to take some seats out. Attendance is not what it used to be so we can take some seats out, and those seats are the highest that we have, so to make it easier on our fans so they don’t have to climb 10 stories to get to seats, they’re the ones we’re taking out. It’s not a lot of seats, but at the end of the day, it’s going to make the experience better for everyone in that tower, because by eliminating those seats, people don’t have to walk to get to the top row. It will relieve pressure on our concession stands and our restrooms in that tower; we can only build so many in there. So it’s really a win-win for everybody concerned so that’s the reason we’re taking those out.”

Seating being removed are located in the track’s turns — above the press box in turns one and two and at the top of the Bill France Tower between turns three and four. Season ticket holders with seats in those areas will be relocated.

The seats being removed were built in the early 2000 when NASCAR underwent significant growth.

“I want everyone to know that the sky is not falling,” Campbell said. “It’s not uncommon if you look at other professional sports, whether it be baseball, football or whatever; they’re redoing their stadium, and that’s what we’re doing here. Just making it a better experience. Really, when you come out here, you probably won’t even notice the change; it’s so few seats, but I think it’s going to look better, so we’re excited about it.”

