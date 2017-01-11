Midgets: Kyle Larson wins Race of Champions

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson won the Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions on Tuesday night, ahead of the Chili Bowl Nationals at the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla. It was Larson’s second win of the event, as he also took the checkered flag in 2014. For his win, Larson collected $6,363.63, an amount set up to honor the late Bryan Clauson.

“This is so cool to win the Race of Champions in honor of Bryan,” Larson said. “The track was fun, though. It was really, really good, and I was happy with it over the 20 laps, there.”

Fellow NASCAR driver, Camping World Truck Series regular Rico Abreu, finished second. The two drivers were teammates, both racing entries fielded by Keith Kunz.

Larson started the race from the pole, courtesy of a blind draw, and Abreu started alongside on the front row. Larson, then, led every lap en route to his latest win. The two NASCAR drivers battled side-by-side for the first couple of laps before Larson took command on lap three.

“I had a good time,” Larson said. “He was beating on my back bumper, there, during the first caution before the restart and was trying to get in my head a little bit, but I just stayed smooth. It was a lot of fun, winning this race again.”

After getting away from Abreu, Larson built up a sizable lead that was erased by a caution with two laps remaining.

Dave Darland finished third, while Tim McCreadie and Thomas Meseraull rounded out the top-five.

