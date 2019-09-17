Mike Stefanik dies after plane crash

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR modified racing legend Mike Stefanik passed away Sunday as a result of injuries sustained when an Aero Ultra-Light plan he was piloting crashed in Sterling, Conn. He was 61.

Stefanik, a seven-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion, has been a NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee since 2015, and, in 2003, he was named one of the 10 greatest Whelen Modified Tour’s 10 greatest drivers of all-time in 2003. Stefanik also was a two-time champion of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East. His nine championships ties him with another modified legend, Richie Evans, for most all-time. Stefanik is the winningest Whelen Modified Tour driver with 74 victories.

“First and foremost, on behalf of everyone at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, we offer our most sincere condolences to Julie, Nichole, Christie and the entire Stefanik family on the loss of Mike,” a statement from NASCAR Hall of Fame Director Winston Kelley read. “We are all very saddened to learn of the passing of NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee and nine-time NASCAR Champion Mike Stefanik. His record-tying nine championships just tells part of the story of his incredible legacy. He was intensely competitive, dedicated and tenacious and equally humble, versatile and respected. His seven NASCAR Whelen Modified championships are second only to NASCAR Hall of Famer Richie Evans. His tenacity and dedication are exemplified in the facts that his first and seventh championships came 17 years apart, and his first and 74th wins came an incredible 27 years apart, the final win coming at age 55 at the very tough Bristol Motor Speedway. His versatility can be seen in winning back-to-back titles in both the Whelen Modified Tour and K&N Pro Series East in 1997 and 1998 and winning the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series rookie of the year the following year, 1999. Despite his success and frequent dominance, perhaps what Mike will most be remembered for is his humility and the respect he had from his fellow competitors. Mike’s legacy and commitment to NASCAR will be forever remembered, celebrated and cherished here at the NASCAR Hall of Fame and in our hearts and minds.”

Stefanic also competed in the NASCAR Xfinity and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series between 1992 and 2000. He competed full-time in the Truck Series in 1999, winning Rookie-of-the-Year honors.

“Mike Stefanik was one of the most successful drivers in NASCAR history, but even more so, he was a true representative of our sport,” a statement from NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France read. “His tough, competitive nature and excellence on the race track won him the respect and admiration of fans and competitors alike. His career stretched more than 30 years, bridging the generations between Jerry Cook and Richie Evans to our current drivers. He recorded achievements in this sport that are likely untouchable, and his legacy as a champion will endure. We will keep his wife Julie and his family and friends in our prayers.”

