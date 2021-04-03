Mike Wallace, Josh Reaume reinstated

By AMANDA VINCENT

Part-time NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck series drivers Mike Wallace and Josh Reaume have been reinstated by NASCAR following completion of sensitivity training. Both were indefinitely suspended in 2020 for offensive social media posts.

According to the report, both drivers “successfully completed the terms and conditions mandated for reinstatement.”

Wallace was suspended last September for racially offensive posts. He appealed the penalty twice, first to the National Motorsports Appeals Panel and, then, to the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer,a but lost both appeals.

Reaume’s suspension in November was a result of a post on social media featuring a photo of a toaster pastry with icing that looked to depict a swastika. According to Reaume, the symbol on the pasty was accidental, and he didn’t notice it when he posted the photo.

