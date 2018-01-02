Share This Post

Mississippi mayor claims NASCAR interested in Jackson

Jackson, Mis., skyline (photo courtesy of Jackson)

By AMANDA VINCENT

During a Jackson, Mis., City Council meeting Dec. 21, Mayor Chokwe Lumumba mentioned that NASCAR has shown interest in the construction of a race track in the area, according to an article from the Jackson Free Press.

The mention of a potential NASCAR race in the Jackson area was part of a request by Lumumba for the City Council double a tourist and convention tax that supports the Jackson Convention and Visitors Bureau from one to two percent to increase revenue from the tax to an approximate $7 million per year.

According to Lumumba, the JCVB is willing to assist in a study relating to the possibility of a NASCAR-sanctioned track in Jackson.

The council voted to keep the tax as is, at 1 percent.

The closest track to Jackson that hosts NASCAR’s three national series, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, is just under 300 miles from Jackson via Interstate 20.

