More details of Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash revealed

TALLADEGA, AL – OCTOBER 15: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Mountain Dew Chevrolet, waves to the crowd on his driver introduction lap prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 15, 2017 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The National Transportation Board (NTSB) released a preliminary report on Friday regarding the plane crash in Elizabethton, Tenn., that involved Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Aug. 15. Also onboard the plane were Earnhardt’s wife Amy, daughter Isla, two pilots and a family dog.

The Cessna Citation Latitude plane registered to the Earnhardt co-owned JR Motorsports team bounced twice on a runway at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport before the plains right-main landing gear collapsed and the plan ran off the runway and caught fire.

“The airplane departed the paved surface beyond the runway 24 departure end threshold, through an open area of grass, down an embankment, through a chain-link fence, and up an embankment, coming to rest on the edge of Tennessee Highway 91,” the report reads.

Also, according to the report, the plane’s pilots told investigators they tried to abort the landing, but after the second bounce, the plane didn’t respond the way they expected, and they couldn’t stop the plane before it ran off the runway.

Only minor injuries were reported. Earnhardt later revealed he suffered bruising and swelling on his back. Despite the injuries, he still plans to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Aug. 31.

“Yes. I plan on driving still,” Earnhardt (@DaleJr) tweeted Thursday. “My lower back is bruised up real bad. Lots of swelling, and I just need that to go down and the pain to chill out. I been treating the area every day solely to get well to race. I have a plan B but hope not to use it.”

Plan B is to have someone drive the car he’s planning on driving at Darlington.

