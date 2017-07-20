More trucks on dirt could be too much of a good thing

All, or at least most, of the talk in the NASCAR world Wednesday related to the Camping World Truck Series’ yearly dirt race at Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio. Since last night’s 2017 edition of the Eldora Dirt Derby, I’m pretty sure the trend would’ve continued Thursday, had it not been for the official announcement of Alex Bowman inheriting the No. 88 upon 14-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s retirement.

Along with the talk surrounding the yearly Truck Series visit to Eldora usually comes the idea of more NASCAR national races on dirt, be they more Truck Series races or dirt races for the Xfinity and/or Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series. I understand it; the trucks at Eldora are great. That race brings needed attention to the series. The racing is great, and so on, and so forth.

But would too much of a good thing be, well, too much. Even if it’s a great thing, too much is, well, too much, hence the part of that saying that says, “too much.” If it’s too much, it’s not really good anymore, is it?

Let’s keep dirt racing in the Truck Series. It gives that something special that the other two national series don’t have. And, right now, the Truck Series needs all the help in can get. I mean, there’s one day a year when all, or at least most, of the NASCAR talk pertains to a Camping World Truck Series race. When else does that happen? Pretty sure it wouldn’t anymore if either one of the other two series, especially Cup, began running on dirt, even for just one race a year.

Also, if the trucks ran more on dirt, would the Eldora race be special anymore? Probably not, because it wouldn’t be the only dirt race anymore. If more dirt races are added, I think the addition should only be limited to one race. Knoxville, Iowa, maybe? But I sure wouldn’t add more than that, and I’m not really sold on the addition of one race. If dirt racing is no longer special to NASCAR anymore, it would lose that mystique that results in the attention we saw yesterday and Eldora race days in previous years.

To prove my point, I’d like to compare it to NASCAR night racing. If you’ve been following NASCAR for a few decades, remember when night racing was special? Now, we have so much of it that it may be too much. Heck, in recent years, a few tracks have returned their night races to Sunday afternoon affairs.

Like I said previously, too much of a good thing is too much, and it becomes not so good anymore.

Let’s keep getting hyped up for that yearly race at Eldora, and AT MOST, maybe add a race at Knoxville. Other than that, let’s leave the dirt racing to the traditional dirt-racing series.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (Facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (Facebook.com/nascarexaminer)