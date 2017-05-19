MotoGP: Nicky Hayden in medically induced coma

FROM RACER.COM

Nicky Hayden was in a medically induced coma Thursday, and his condition is “extremely critical” after the 2006 MotoGP champion was hit by a car while cycling in Italy.

“Nicky Hayden’s clinical condition remains extremely critical,” Maurizio Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, Italy, said in a statement. “The young man, who is still in the intensive care unit of Cesena’s Bufalini hospital, has suffered a serious polytrauma with subsequent serious cerebral damage. The prognosis remains reserved.”

Hayden’s fiancée, mother and brother Tommy have arrived in Italy.

