MotoGP: Nicky Hayden in medically-induced coma

Nicky Hayden has been placed in a medically induced coma following a bicycle crash on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old was training on his bicycle on the Rimini coast in Italy when he was struck by a car. He was treated by medics on the scene with life-threatening injuries and was then taken to a local hospital with chest and head trauma.

