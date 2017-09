MotoGP: Valentino Rossi out at least month

FROM MOTORSPORT.COM

Valentino Rossi will need to rest for “30 to 40 days” according to the doctor that operated on the MotoGP rider’s broken leg in the early hours of Friday morning.

Rossi sustained fractures to the tibia and fibula in his right leg in a motocross accident in Italy on Thursday, and he underwent a one-hour operation from 2-3am on Friday to have a metal pin inserted.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE