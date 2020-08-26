Must-play NASCAR-themed slots for fans of the sport

Photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR

NASCAR (National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing) is arguably one of America’s most-followed motorsports. Established in 1948, NASCAR is famous for intense driving and its high-octane actions, and over time, the sport has only gotten bigger and bigger.

NASCAR has a huge following around the world, and fans of this sport are especially impressed by slots games that offer them a one-of-a-kind experience of their favorite sport that never fails to keep its viewers on edge at all times.

Thanks to technology and the creative minds of the developers behind these games, casino enthusiasts now have the opportunity to experience the racing league’s unique brand of thrill and excitement on the casino floors and even right from the comfort of their own homes.

Top 3 Slot Games for the NASCAR Sports and Racing Fans

Let’s take a look at the best NASCAR-themed as well as racing cars-themed online casino slots for huge racing fans:

NASCAR 5-Reel Slot Machine from Bally Technologies

If you like the rip-roaring action and the full-throttle experience of NASCAR on TV, you will find a lot to like here. Featuring multiple bonus rounds, great value progressive jackpot, this five-reel slot game offers a rewarding NASCAR experience, both for the NASCAR sports fans and the casino players. All the features, including the sound effects, graphics, the gameplay, and even the icons throughout the game are based on the NASCAR sport. The passionate fans of the sport will not only have their share of fun playing the slot game but will also surely enjoy the NASCAR-related content and themes on the screen.

2. Fast Lane Slots

Developed by Rival Gaming, Fast Lane is a five-reel slot machine with 50 Paylines. The game features a fast-paced image as the background. Just like other slot machines, the game is so easy to play – you only need to press “Spin”. “Bet Max”, which is used to play the slot machine at the highest amount and “Auto”, which lets players spin multiple times continuously. Inspired by NASCAR racing sport, the game offers speed, lots of thrills, and a decent amount of winning possibilities, what more could you ask for?

3. Super Speed Reels

Super Speed Reels is powered by Slot Factory. The game comes with a standard 5×3 grid and 10 fixed paylines that pay from left to right. A motorsport-themed game, the hallmarks of Super Speed Reels are Wilds, Free Spins, Expanding Symbols, and Scatters. A racetrack bordered by grandstands brimming with spectators eagerly waiting for the big race to start serves as the slot machine’s background. While this is a modern casino slots game, it exudes a touch of nostalgia in it with its laid out and simple, two-dimensional, cartoonish symbols. Throw in a unique bonus game, and you’re sure to enjoy the action of the ride.

Exciting, well-designed, a top-of-the-range slot games, there is no doubt that you will enjoy the NASCAR and car racing themed slots we have listed above. These slot machines are not just about fierce driving, they are about competing others, which adds even more adrenaline rush and excitement to the game! Get into intense car racing action with these slot games, and may the odds be in your favor.