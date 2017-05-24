My picks for 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame induction

Today (Wed., May 24) is NASCAR Hall of Fame voting day. At 6 p.m. ET the class of 2018 inductees into the Hall will be announced, and in late January 2018, they’ll be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame. Other than participation in the fan vote, I have no say into who’ll go in, but below, I’ll detail my selections for the class of 2018 (in no particular order).

Davey Allison — Allison may have won only 19 races, which may not sound like much when it comes to Hall of Fame consideration. But, as a result of his career being cut short by a helicopter crash in 1993, Allison only made 191 starts in NASCAR’s premier series, then known as the Winston Cup Series. In case you don’t want to do the math, Allison won nearly 10 percent of the Cup races he ran. That’s a lofty winning percentage when it comes to motorsports. His stats also include 66 top-fives and 92 top-10 finishes. Here’s more math for you: Allison finished in the top-10 in nearly half his races. That’s consistency for you.

Red Byron — I’ve included Byron on my list for several years, now. According to the rules for NASCAR Hall of Fame consideration, drivers must’ve competed in NASCAR for 10 years, but exceptions may be made. I guess Byron is one of those exceptions, because he competed in NASCAR for only three years. Heck, even if you count USAC racing, which doesn’t even have anything to do with NASCAR, Byron only competed a grand total of five years. Obviously, though, an exception may be made for Byron, since he’s been among the nominees for years, maybe even since the first-year ballot. I can’t remember for sure. If an exception is being made from Byron, I think we should go ahead an put him in the Hall of Fame, despite little to go by, for one major reason — he was the first champion. Yes, Byron only ran 15 NASCAR races over his course of three years, but there’s something to be said for being the first at something. I truly think the status of being the first champion should mean something. I’ve been saying that for years.

Mike Stefanik — I’m thinking nine NASCAR championships is definitely a Hall of fame worthy stats. Well, that’s how many NASCAR championships Stefanik lays claim to, across two series — two in the series now known as the K&N Pro Series East and seven on the Whelen Modified Tour. Stefanik spent most of his career on the Modified Tour and four of his championships in that series came in a span of five years between 1997 and 2002. Remember, the NASCAR Hall of Fame isn’t the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Hall of Fame; it’s the NASCAR Hall of Fame, meaning all NASCAR racing, no matter the NASCAR series, is up for consideration, here.

Ken Squier — Squier was the preeminent trailblazer in NASCAR broadcasting, wasn’t he. Poll NASCAR broadcasters across FOX, NBC, MRN and PRN, and I’m thinking you would be hard-pressed to find one who wouldn’t name Squier as one of his/her mentors/inspirations. Heck, he’s even one of the namesakes of the Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence.

Jack Roush — In case you didn’t know, Roush is NASCAR’s winningest car owner across the three national touring series with 323 wins, most recently winning in the Cup Series with Ricky Stenhouse as driver at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway earlier this month. We’ve been putting car owners in the Hall, most recently with the inductions of Richard Childress and Rick Hendrick. If car owners are going to be among those in the NASCAR Hall of Fame, shouldn’t the winningest one be in there? I think so. By the way, he’s also a five-time champion car owner, including two in the Cup Series with Matt Kenseth and Kurth Busch.

So, those are my picks for 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame induction, for what they’re worth, which, I guess, isn’t much. Cases may be made for many of the guys on the list of nominees. I guess that’s why these picks get harder and harder with each passing year.

With that being said, I’m going to end this blog post with a couple honorable mentions — Robert Yates and Ron Hornaday. Gosh, now I’m wishing we could pick more than five.

