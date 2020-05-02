NASCAR: 10 drivers who raked in the most wins during their career

CHARLOTTE, NC – MAY 22: 2019 Jeff Gordon, left, smiles while chatting with Richard Petty during the NASCAR 2020 Hall of Fame announcement ceremony at the NASCAR Hall of Fame on May 22, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jason Miczek/Getty Images)

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

When it comes to NASCAR, we all have our favourite drivers. Maybe it’s their flamboyant personality, or perhaps it’s their story that resonates with you. However, our darlings might not always be the most successful drivers in the series. If your favourite is a hometown hero or a newcomer that has yet to edge his name in the ‘HOF-worthy’ category, it might be worth your while to get familiar with the best names to ever do it and respect their greatness. Here are the best of the best -10 NASCAR drivers who grabbed the most wins during their career and a little bit about them.

No. 10 – Rusty Wallace (55 wins)

1984’s NASCAR Cup rookie of the year, Russell William, better known as Rusty, won 55 races in the Cup Series and totalled a very impressive 349 Top Ten finishes. His career spanned from 1980 all the way to 2005. The proud Missouri native has participated in over 700 races over his illustrious career.

No. 9 – Kyle Busch (56 wins)

The ‘Wild Thing’ has a million-dollar smile and an equally valuable knack for overtaking you at over 200 miles per hour. These skills have allowed him to be a very distinguished and popular person in the NASCAR community, as well as total 56 wins and an impressive 298 Top Ten finishes.

No. 8 – Dale Earnhardt (76 wins)

The late great “Ironhead” went out as a true NASCAR hero. During the last lap of the Daytona 500, Earnhardt got into an accident and perished, unfortunately. His legacy lives on as Ralph Dale Earnhardt Sr. remains one of the most decorated individuals to grace the speedways of America. 7-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, 76-time race winner and with 428 Top ten finishes, he will always be remembered as a true great.

Tied for 6th – Cale Yarborough (83 wins)

Tied with Jimmie Johnson (so far) for the sixth place in the most-winningest drivers category, Cale was always a serious contender for first place in every race he participated in. He won an average of 15% of the races he participated in which puts him in top 10 all-time in this category. A very decorated driver, Yarborough won 83 races and finished in top 10’s a respectable 319 times. Very efficient.

Tied for 6th – Jimmie Johnson (83 wins)

Jimmie Johnson is the highest-ranked racer on our list that’s still active. He has been one of the most successful drivers in the sport, especially in recent history. Currently tied with Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty for the most NASCAR Cup Series Championships, Jimmie is a true modern American sports superstar. 83 wins and 366 Top tens to his name so far. Already impressive, but likely to improve soon.

Tied for 4th – Darrel Waltrip (84wins)

Darrell Waltrip is one of the people that has his whole life associated with NASCAR. What began as a great racing career, extended far after retiring from banking and morphed into broadcasting, book writing and motorsports analysis. His greatest hits, however, came in the 80s’, when he won 3 NASCAR Cup’s and was a 2-time runner-up. 84 wins and 390 top tens are also worth mentioning.

Tied for 4th – Bobby Allison (84 wins)

Definitely, not everyone can brag about being included in the list of NASCAR’s 50 greatest drivers ever. Nonetheless, Bobby is well worthy of being in the list. He’s top 5 all-time in wins, has 446 top ten finishes and entertained us with a career that spanned almost 3 decades. His sons, Clifford and Davey, ventured into NASCAR themselves. They were finding reasonable success but tragically passed away due to accidents within a year of each other.

No. 3 – Jeff Gordon (93 wins)

If you ever watch NASCAR on Fox, you’ve likely heard the soothing voice of Jeff Gordon, one of the biggest names in NASCAR. Multi-time champion. 477 Top tens and 93 wins (along with numerous other achievements) puts him as the third most successful NASCAR driver of all time and probably the most successful of the modern era.

No. 2 – David Pearson (105 wins)

As the two most successful NASCAR drivers in history David Pearson and Richard Petty reign supreme over anyone else. For now, at least. They gave us one of the best rivalries in all of sports when they competed head-to-head. We got to see the best of David Pearson thanks to it. The man won 105 out of 574 races and tallied in a whopping 366 top ten finishes to his name.

No. 1 – Richard Petty (200 wins)

35 years, 1184 races, 200 wins, 712 top tens along with achievements, awards and records that we could list for days. The King is the King for a reason, and no one will likely catch up with him anytime soon.

