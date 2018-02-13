NASCAR 2018 race stage lengths

By AMANDA VINCENT
NASCAR is embarking on its second season with the stage-racing format in its three national series. The sanctioning body recently unveiled race stage lengths for nearly all races on the 2018 schedules for the three national series — Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck — with the exceptions being the fall races on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway “roval” for the Cup and Xfinity series.
“Our primary goal every season is providing the best race for our fans, and to that end, we will remain consistent in terms of stage lengths for the majority of our national series events,” NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller said. “Last year’s debut of the race format was a strong one, and we look forward to building on that foundation in 2018, starting with Speedweeks at Daytona.”
Stage lengths for other races in the Cup Series will mirror stage lengths for the same races last season. The schedule for 2018 was changed with the addition of a second race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the loss of a race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. Stage lengths for the second, added race at LVMS will mirror the stage lengths of the first race at the track. The same applies to added Xfinity and Camping World Truck series race at Las Vegas, with the second Xfinity race in Las Vegas replacing the fall race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta and the second Truck Series race at LVMS also replacing a race at New Hampshire.
Also in the Xfinity Series, stage lengths have been tweaked for races at ISM Raceway (formerly Phoenix International Raceway and Dover (Del.) International Speedway.
Below, is a detailed list, outlining stage lengths for each NASCAR national-level race in 2018:
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race stage-ending laps
(TRACK — STAGE 1 ENDING LAP, STAGE 2 ENDING LAP, STAGE 3 ENDING LAP)
Daytona International Speedway — 60, 120, 200
Atlanta Motor Speedway — 85, 170, 325
Las Vegas Motor Speedway — 80, 160, 267
ISM (formerly Phoenix International Raceway) — 75, 150, 312
Auto Club Speedway (Fontana, Calif.) — 60, 120, 200
Martinsville Speedway — 130, 260, 500
Texas Motor Speedway — 85, 170, 334
Bristol Motor Speedway — 125, 250, 500
Richmond Raceway — 100, 200, 400
Talladega Superspeedway — 55, 110, 188
Dover International Speedway — 120, 240, 400
Kansas Speedway — 80, 160, 267
Charlotte Motor Speedway — 100, 200, 300, 400 (four-stage race)
Pocono Raceway — 50, 100, 160
Michigan International Speedway — 60, 120, 200
Sonoma Raceway — 25, 50, 110
Chicagoland Speedway — 20, 160, 267
Daytona International Speedway — 40, 80, 160
Kentucky Speedway — 80, 160, 267
New Hampshire Motor Speedway — 75, 150, 301
Pocono Raceway — 50, 100, 160
Watkins Glen International — 20, 40, 90
Michigan International Speedway — 60, 120, 200
Bristol Motor Speedway — 125, 250, 500
Darlington Raceway — 100, 200, 367
Indianapolis Motor Speedway — 50, 100, 160
Las Vegas Motor Speedway — 80, 160, 267
Richmond Raceway — 100, 200, 400
Charlotte Motor Speedway “roval” — TBD
Dover International Speedway — 120, 240, 400
Talladega Superspeedway — 55, 110, 188
Kansas Speedway — 80, 160, 267
Martinsville Speedway — 130, 260, 500
Texas Motor Speedway — 85, 170, 334
ISM Raceway — 75, 150, 312
Homestead-Miami Speedway — 80, 160, 267
NASCAR Xfinity Series race stage-ending laps
(TRACK — STAGE 1 ENDING LAP, STAGE 2 ENDING LAP, STAGE 3 ENDING LAP)
Daytona International Speedway — 30, 60, 120
Atlanta Motor Speedway — 40, 80, 163
Las Vegas Motor Speed — 45, 90, 200
ISM Raceway (formerly Phoenix International Raceway) — 45, 90, 200
Auto Club Speedway (Fontana, Calif.) — 35, 70, 150
Texas Motor Speedway — 45, 90, 200
Bristol Motor Speedway — 85, 170, 300
Richmond Raceway — 75, 150, 250
Talladega Superspeedway — 25, 50, 113
Dover International Speedway — 45, 90, 200
Charlotte Motor Speedway — 45, 90, 200
Pocono Raceway — 25, 50, 100
Michigan International Speedway — 30, 60, 125
Iowa Speedway — 60, 120, 250
Chicagoland Speedway — 45, 90, 200
Daytona International Speedway — 30, 60, 100
Kentucky Speedway — 45, 90, 200
New Hampshire Motor Speedway — 45, 90, 200
Iowa Speedway — 60, 120, 250
Watkins Glen International — 20, 40, 82
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course — 20, 40, 75
Bristol Motor Speedway — 85, 170, 300
Road America — 10, 20, 45
Darlington Raceway — 45, 90, 147
Indianapolis Motor Speedway — 30, 60, 100
Las Vegas Motor Speedway — 45, 90, 200
Richmond Raceway — 75, 150, 250
Charlotte Motor Speedway “roval” — TBD
Dover International Speedway — 45, 90, 200
Kansas Speedway — 45, 90, 200
Texas Motor Speedway — 45, 90, 200
ISM Raceway — 45, 90, 200
Homestead-Miami Speedway — 45, 90, 200
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race stage-ending laps
(TRACK — STAGE 1 ENDING LAP, STAGE 2 ENDING LAP, STAGE 3 ENDING LAP)
Daytona International Speedway — 20, 40, 100
Atlanta Motor Speedway — 40, 80, 130
Las Vegas Motor Speedway — 40, 80, 134
Martinsville Speedway — 70, 140, 250
Dover International Speedway — 45, 90, 200
Kansas Speedway — 40, 80, 167
Charlotte Motor Speedway — 40, 80, 134
Texas Motor Speedway — 40, 80, 167
Iowa Speedway — 60, 120, 200
Gateway Motorsports Park — 35, 70, 160
Chicagoland Speedway — 35, 70, 150
Kentucky Speedway — 35, 70, 150
Eldora Speedway — 40, 90, 150
Pocono Raceway — 15, 30, 60
Michigan International Speedway — 30, 60, 100
Bristol Motor Speedway — 55, 110, 200
Canadian Tire Motorsport Park — 20, 40, 64
Las Vegas Motor Speedway — 40, 80, 134
Talladega Superspeedway — 20, 40, 94
Martinsville Speedway — 50, 100, 200
Texas Motor Speedway — 35, 70, 147
ISM Raceway (formerly Phoenix International Raceway) — 40, 80, 150
Homestead-Miami Speedway — 40, 80, 134
