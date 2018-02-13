NASCAR 2018 race stage lengths

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR is embarking on its second season with the stage-racing format in its three national series. The sanctioning body recently unveiled race stage lengths for nearly all races on the 2018 schedules for the three national series — Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck — with the exceptions being the fall races on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway “roval” for the Cup and Xfinity series.

“Our primary goal every season is providing the best race for our fans, and to that end, we will remain consistent in terms of stage lengths for the majority of our national series events,” NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller said. “Last year’s debut of the race format was a strong one, and we look forward to building on that foundation in 2018, starting with Speedweeks at Daytona.”

Stage lengths for other races in the Cup Series will mirror stage lengths for the same races last season. The schedule for 2018 was changed with the addition of a second race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the loss of a race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. Stage lengths for the second, added race at LVMS will mirror the stage lengths of the first race at the track. The same applies to added Xfinity and Camping World Truck series race at Las Vegas, with the second Xfinity race in Las Vegas replacing the fall race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta and the second Truck Series race at LVMS also replacing a race at New Hampshire.

Also in the Xfinity Series, stage lengths have been tweaked for races at ISM Raceway (formerly Phoenix International Raceway and Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

Below, is a detailed list, outlining stage lengths for each NASCAR national-level race in 2018:

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race stage-ending laps

(TRACK — STAGE 1 ENDING LAP, STAGE 2 ENDING LAP, STAGE 3 ENDING LAP)

Daytona International Speedway — 60, 120, 200

Atlanta Motor Speedway — 85, 170, 325

Las Vegas Motor Speedway — 80, 160, 267

ISM (formerly Phoenix International Raceway) — 75, 150, 312

Auto Club Speedway (Fontana, Calif.) — 60, 120, 200

Martinsville Speedway — 130, 260, 500

Texas Motor Speedway — 85, 170, 334

Bristol Motor Speedway — 125, 250, 500

Richmond Raceway — 100, 200, 400

Talladega Superspeedway — 55, 110, 188

Dover International Speedway — 120, 240, 400

Kansas Speedway — 80, 160, 267

Charlotte Motor Speedway — 100, 200, 300, 400 (four-stage race)

Pocono Raceway — 50, 100, 160

Michigan International Speedway — 60, 120, 200

Sonoma Raceway — 25, 50, 110

Chicagoland Speedway — 20, 160, 267

Daytona International Speedway — 40, 80, 160

Kentucky Speedway — 80, 160, 267

New Hampshire Motor Speedway — 75, 150, 301

Pocono Raceway — 50, 100, 160

Watkins Glen International — 20, 40, 90

Michigan International Speedway — 60, 120, 200

Bristol Motor Speedway — 125, 250, 500

Darlington Raceway — 100, 200, 367

Indianapolis Motor Speedway — 50, 100, 160

Las Vegas Motor Speedway — 80, 160, 267

Richmond Raceway — 100, 200, 400

Charlotte Motor Speedway “roval” — TBD

Dover International Speedway — 120, 240, 400

Talladega Superspeedway — 55, 110, 188

Kansas Speedway — 80, 160, 267

Martinsville Speedway — 130, 260, 500

Texas Motor Speedway — 85, 170, 334

ISM Raceway — 75, 150, 312

Homestead-Miami Speedway — 80, 160, 267

NASCAR Xfinity Series race stage-ending laps

(TRACK — STAGE 1 ENDING LAP, STAGE 2 ENDING LAP, STAGE 3 ENDING LAP)

Daytona International Speedway — 30, 60, 120

Atlanta Motor Speedway — 40, 80, 163

Las Vegas Motor Speed — 45, 90, 200

ISM Raceway (formerly Phoenix International Raceway) — 45, 90, 200

Auto Club Speedway (Fontana, Calif.) — 35, 70, 150

Texas Motor Speedway — 45, 90, 200

Bristol Motor Speedway — 85, 170, 300

Richmond Raceway — 75, 150, 250

Talladega Superspeedway — 25, 50, 113

Dover International Speedway — 45, 90, 200

Charlotte Motor Speedway — 45, 90, 200

Pocono Raceway — 25, 50, 100

Michigan International Speedway — 30, 60, 125

Iowa Speedway — 60, 120, 250

Chicagoland Speedway — 45, 90, 200

Daytona International Speedway — 30, 60, 100

Kentucky Speedway — 45, 90, 200

New Hampshire Motor Speedway — 45, 90, 200

Iowa Speedway — 60, 120, 250

Watkins Glen International — 20, 40, 82

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course — 20, 40, 75

Bristol Motor Speedway — 85, 170, 300

Road America — 10, 20, 45

Darlington Raceway — 45, 90, 147

Indianapolis Motor Speedway — 30, 60, 100

Las Vegas Motor Speedway — 45, 90, 200

Richmond Raceway — 75, 150, 250

Charlotte Motor Speedway “roval” — TBD

Dover International Speedway — 45, 90, 200

Kansas Speedway — 45, 90, 200

Texas Motor Speedway — 45, 90, 200

ISM Raceway — 45, 90, 200

Homestead-Miami Speedway — 45, 90, 200

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race stage-ending laps

(TRACK — STAGE 1 ENDING LAP, STAGE 2 ENDING LAP, STAGE 3 ENDING LAP)

Daytona International Speedway — 20, 40, 100

Atlanta Motor Speedway — 40, 80, 130

Las Vegas Motor Speedway — 40, 80, 134

Martinsville Speedway — 70, 140, 250

Dover International Speedway — 45, 90, 200

Kansas Speedway — 40, 80, 167

Charlotte Motor Speedway — 40, 80, 134

Texas Motor Speedway — 40, 80, 167

Iowa Speedway — 60, 120, 200

Gateway Motorsports Park — 35, 70, 160

Chicagoland Speedway — 35, 70, 150

Kentucky Speedway — 35, 70, 150

Eldora Speedway — 40, 90, 150

Pocono Raceway — 15, 30, 60

Michigan International Speedway — 30, 60, 100

Bristol Motor Speedway — 55, 110, 200

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park — 20, 40, 64

Las Vegas Motor Speedway — 40, 80, 134

Talladega Superspeedway — 20, 40, 94

Martinsville Speedway — 50, 100, 200

Texas Motor Speedway — 35, 70, 147

ISM Raceway (formerly Phoenix International Raceway) — 40, 80, 150

Homestead-Miami Speedway — 40, 80, 134

