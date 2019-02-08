NASCAR 2019 Speedweeks schedule

By AMANDA VINCENT

The 2019 NASCAR season is about to get underway at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Competition will begin Sunday with Daytona 500 front-row qualifying, followed by the Advance Auto Parts Clash. Each of NASCAR’s three national series — Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck — will “officially” start their respective seasons the following weekend, culminating in the Feb. 17 running of the Daytona 500 by the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Below, is the schedule of on-track activity for NASCAR’s national series (courtesy of NASCAR.com):

All times ET

Saturday (Feb. 9)

10:35 p.m. — Clash practice (FS1)

1:05 p.m. — Daytona 500 practice (FS1)

3:05 p.m. — Daytona 500 practice (FS1)

Sunday (Feb. 10)

12:10 p.m. — Daytona 500 front-row qualifying (FOX)

3 p.m. — Advance Auto Parts Clash (FS1)

Thursday (Feb. 14)

2:35 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS2)

4:35 p.m. — Truck Series final practice (FS2)

7 p.m. — Gander RV Duel 1 Daytona 500 qualifying race (FS1)

9 p.m. — Gander RV Duel 2 Daytona 500 qualifying race (FS2)

Friday (Feb. 15)

12:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

1:05 p.m. — Daytona 500 practice (FS1)

2:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice (FS1)

3:05 p.m. — Daytona 500 practice (FS1)

4:40 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

7:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (FS1)

Saturday (Feb. 16)

9:40 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

12:05 p.m. — Daytona 500 final practice (FS1)

2:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (FS1)

Sunday (Feb. 17)

2:30 p.m. — Daytona 500 (FOX)

