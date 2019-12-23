NASCAR: a very American passion

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 17: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, lead the field to the green flag to start the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead Speedway on November 17, 2019 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

When it comes to sports, American has very clearly drawn a line in the sand between them and the rest of the world. In regards to this, baseball and football are the first sports to spring to mind but when discussing American’s unique sporting passion, motorsports cannot be overlooked. Most notably in this regard, NASCAR.



Over the last 60 years since its conception, it been the quintessential motorsport for US fans, both those who like to bet and find the best racing odds and those who just love the high-action of NASCAR. This article takes a look at NASCAR and its role in the American sports landscape.



The Birth of NASCAR



It was a by-product of two main elements. The US being favoured over European locations for achieving land speed records due to its landscape, and the use of modified cars used in the prohibition to transports outlawed whiskey across the country, what today are known as stockcars. The marriage of these two US-specific elements cultural and geographical elements are where the idea of NASCAR was first conceived. As such, from its inception, it was all about pushing boundaries and going as fast as possible by modifying your vehicles to the max. This sowed the seeds of NASCAR, which first began with races that were put on where a showcase of all manner of altered cars would compete against one another.



NASCAR as an Association



However, it was not until the launch of NASCAR, an acronym for the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, in 1948, that led the sport started becoming what it is today. Thanks to this authoritative body, the formula was fine-tuned to the point where for the best part of the NASCAR’s history, the participants have been stripped back to strictly stock car racing. As is the case with all sports, regulations were fine-tuned with point systems introduced alongside all manner of different NASCAR series’ which are what today the participants compete in across the nation.



Modern NASCAR



Today the level for NASCAR is generally universal across The USA, with NASCAR hosting 1,500 races at over 100 tracks in 48 US states, with the sport also expanding to Canada also. The biggest and most anticipated evet, is the Daytona 500. Known as such as it is a 500-mile-long race hosted at the Daytona Beach, Florida. The venue is one with particular merit historically as Daytona Beach was the original venue for the first-ever NASCAR events over 70 years ago. The winner of which earns big money, with the winner winning in excess of $1.5 million.



NASCAR and Culture



The scale of NASCAR is such that it has become a part of the culture within the states. This includes not only the willingness to bring your family out for a day to your local speedway to the events but to view films or watch TV shows about the sport. There are a number of films that focus directly upon NASCAR as a central topic. There is, of course, the comedy starring Will Ferrell, Talladega Nights, alongside classic films such as The Last American Hero, and even kids’ film, such as Cars 3, where NASCAR are a main plot point. Ultimately, the sport is one that is adored by US citizens on mass.