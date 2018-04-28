NASCAR acquires ARCA

By AMANDA VINCENT

In a joint announcement at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Friday, NASCAR and the ARCA Racing Series announced that NASCAR acquired ARCA in a deal that was signed Wednesday in Daytona Beach, Fla.

“Our NASCAR family has long had a special connection with our friends at ARCA, and this is a logical step in demonstrating our commitment to the next generation of racers,” NASCAR Vice Chairman and Executive Vice President Jim France said. “This continues the legacy our sport was built upon and will deliver the great racing our fans expect.”

ARCA will continue operation under its current structure through 2019. Plans beyond 2019 have not been revealed.

The histories of NASCAR and ARCA have been closely intertwined over the years, with the founders of the two stock-car racing sanctioning bodies, Bill France Sr. (NASCAR) and John Marcum (ARCA), racing against each other and Marcum working as a NASCAR official before he founded his ARCA Racing Series.

“We are proud of the history and tradition of the ARCA Racing Series and the relationship we’ve built over six decades with NASCAR,” ARCA President Ron Drager said. “We look forward to the opportunity to be more fully integrated with NASCAR and help shape the future of our sport.”

ARCA is in its 66th season of competition, while 2018 marks the 70th anniversary of NASCAR.

Other than sanctioning, ARCA’s Midwest Tour isn’t expected to be affected by the deal, because it is under separate ownership, only sanctioned by the ARCA Racing Series.

